What is Farrah Abraham's net worth? 'Teen Mom' star gifts her daughter Elon Musk's lastest toy

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham surprises daughter Sophia with $123K Tesla Cybertruck

MIAMI, FLORIDA: 'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham has a net worth of $1 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She began her acting career in 2008 and has since appeared in numerous episodes. Recently, Farrah has showcased her wealth on social media, including a lavish gift for her 16-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Farrah posted a photo of her daughter standing in front of a model Tesla Cybertruck on her Instagram story. In the caption, the MTV star revealed that she had bought the car for her teen daughter and was waiting for it to be delivered. In the photo, Sophia stood in front of the car with her arms proudly outstretched. She was dressed in black and white pants paired with a black T-shirt. She wrote in the caption, "Sophia Abraham just got her first car! We can't wait for delivery!" The Tesla Cybertruck costs over $123,000, and Sophia will have the opportunity to customize it once it's delivered.

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham gifts her daughter Sophia a car (Instagram/@farrahabraham)

Does 'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia have a driver's license?

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia has a learner's permit and is expected to receive her official driver's license soon. Farrah has recently documented her daughter's "first day of driver's ed" on social media. She also revealed that Sophia, whose 16th birthday is in February, will be "getting her license shortly."

However, Farrah faced controversy for gifting a car to her daughter before Sophia had her driver's license. Many criticized Farrah on social media for buying such a luxurious vehicle for her young daughter.

'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia has a learner's permit (Instagram/@farrahabraham)

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham celebrates Sophia's 15th birthday with sweet tribute

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham welcomed Sophia in February 2009 with Derek Underwood, who died before her birth. Sophia recently turned 15, and her mother celebrated the milestone with a grand party. Among a series of luxurious gifts, the most touching was Farrah's special tribute.

Farrah wrote, "More important then all the fun is knowing my young woman knows who she is, is educated & has a bright future ahead of her." She added, "So much more to come, a great fearless women for this next generation. Love you 15 year old Sophia."

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham defends her daughter Sophia's multiple lip piercings

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham frequently faces backlash over her daughter Sophia's lip piercings and has decided to address the critics. Farrah defended Sophia's multiple lip piercings in a recent series of posts on her Instagram Stories.

MTV star explained to her followers that teenagers have bigger issues to tackle and noted, "Right now Sophia is learning well-being, self love, mental health, sex Ed, drug education, Ada compliant education before actions go beyond her learning. So she is prepared for all that life brings her way." Sophia backed her mother and commented urging her not to 'stress' since she's 'the best.'