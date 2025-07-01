Lebanese dancers turn pain into art with stunning tribute to late ‘AGT’ contestant

An ‘AGT’ act once gave the greatest tribute to one of its legendary contestants with Sofia Vergara stating, “There are no words to explain.”

The acts we see on most reality shows usually have an emotional backstory. Learning about their struggle, the routines on ‘America’s Got Talent’ are often appreciated for their skills. For one Season 17 act, it wasn’t just a harsh period but their whole life. Mayyas–a Lebanese women’s dance group—was seen impressing the judges with their regional dancing skills, while also paying tribute to one of the sweetest and greatest ‘AGT’ contestants, Nightbirde. The late contestant, whose real name was Jane Marczewski, blessed Season 16 of the reality talent show. In case you might not know, she was a cancer patient who was given only 2 percent chance of survival during her stint on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

During a 2022 episode of ‘AGT’, Mayyas auditioned for their chance to shine on the big stage. Talking to the host Terry Crews backstage, choreographer and founder of Mayyas, Nadim Cherfan stated, “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing. It’s hard, really hard — and harder for women.” The talented artist also added that Mayyas was founded to provide a “safe and creative space” for the talented ladies. Remembering Nightbirde, Cherfan mentioned, “I grew up watching America’s Got Talent, and I was inspired by so many people, but what really got us to audition this year is Nightbirde, when she said, ‘You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.’”

As the dance group set foot on the stage, Marczewski’s ‘It’s OK’ was heard being played in the background. Meanwhile, the group also spoke to the judges about their daily struggle, as some of them were seen tearing up before their act. “Unfortunately, being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported — yet,” a member of Mayyas stated. The act was present on ‘AGT' to show the world what Arab women can do in the field of art. “We want to show the world that we are able to stand on our feet as really strong and powerful women,” the members explained.

A sweet melody soon started to play as the act made intriguing shapes with their hands. Before they burst into a dance group on stage, the leading lady was seen impressing the judges with her belly dancing skills. Performing their act on the stage of ‘AGT’, they were seen not only dancing but also creating a mystery, forming huge eyes on stage using props and hands. Expressing his excitement, judge Howie Mandel was heard calling it pure “perfection,” while Heidi Klum called it “stunning.” “It was arguably the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen, and we are honored to have you here,” Simon Cowell stated.

Before she hit the Golden Buzzer, Sofia Vergara addressed the dance troupe, gasping, “There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here. It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen! … And I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey.” The ‘Modern Family’ star then gave Mayyas a warm welcome with the golden confetti. As per Fandom, Marczewski was seen on Season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The contestant unfortunately passed away at the age of 31 in February 2022. She earned a Golden Buzzer singing her original ballad ‘It's OK,’ directly entering the live shows. However, Nightbirde had to make a tough decision to drop out of the competition.