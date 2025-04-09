Snoop Dogg felt like 'God was in the building' after hearing ‘The Voice’ contestant sing: 'That was...'

"I was the last one, but I hit it, and while you were singing, I was seeing Gwen light up, as if God was coming in the building," Snoop Dogg shared.

'The Voice' contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the coaches. During an October 2024 episode of the NBC talent competition, Lauren-Michael Sellers, a singer who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, stunned the judges by performing Samuel Harness’ 'Oceans (Where My Feet May Fall)' during her jaw-dropping Blind Audition. After hearing just a few notes, coach Gwen Stefani instantly turned her chair for Sellers, followed by Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire; meanwhile, Snoop Dogg was the last to turn his chair. As per CBN, Bublé raved over Sellers' vocals and said, “What a beautiful breath of fresh air you are. Love your voice, love your control, love that you brought this beautiful energy. This whole place just blew up, and I want you very badly to join Team Bublé."

Later on, Dogg expressed his admiration for Sellers and mentioned her performance was no less than a spiritual experience for him. "The singer that comes out that touches my spirit is who I'm gonna hit the buzzer for. I was just late. I was the last one, but I hit it, and while you were singing, I was seeing Gwen light up, as if God was coming in the building, and I didn’t want to be left out when he came. You understand me?" Dogg shared.

Then, Stefani chimed in, "That was so crazy, and I'll tell you I went for a run in my backyard, and I came across that song, and I think I listened to it 10,000 times in a row. Like, I mean, it was like the most spiritual backyard run of my life, and hearing you sing it, it just felt very real and honest, and I don't know you, and I don't know why you chose that song." In her response, Sellers said, "Life has been really hard. I'm the oldest of five kids. I had to grow up very fast. For me, 'Oceans' is like finding that faith and that trust that I always doubt." Following that, Stefani told Sellers, "You have a beautiful voice."

According to NBC, when McEntire was asked to offer her valuable feedback on Sellars' performance, she talked about how Stefani was in complete awe of her powerful vocals and quipped, "It's the song. You got so excited when she was singing. I watched her, I listened to you, and I thought, This is magical. I love your voice. Emotion, when people are singing, if you can feel it — oh my gosh, that’s the greatest gift. So, thank you for sharing your great gift with us today."

Shortly afterward, Bublé said, "I feel like you have been pushed from Reba towards Gwen. I do think you should pick me, but whoever you pick is going to be great." Soon after, Sellers revealed that before she walked on stage, she recited McEntire's prayer, “Holy Spirit, walk with me, talk with me, sing for me, speak for me.” At the end of the day, Sellers decided to pick McEntire as her coach. At that point, McEntire broke down in tears as she couldn't believe that Sellers had actually joined her team, and she exclaimed, “Lauren-Michael's voice was incredible. A lot of great singers popped up in my head to compare her to. I thought a little bit about Winona, and I’m just so thrilled she came on my team. Sorry, Gweny.”