What happened to Jadejha Edwards’s grandfather? ‘The Circle’ star gets trapped in newbie Antonio’s emotional trap

Jadejha Edwards was initially not willing to let her guard down with Antonio, which got changed after their conversation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Circle', Jadejha Edwards shared a deeply personal and emotional chapter of her life, when her grandfather passed away due to cancer a few years ago. She says it was one of the most emotionally draining times in her life. Her grandfather's demise was the hardest thing she dealt with.

Meanwhile, the reality show's new addition Antonio has disguised as "Tierra" to form alliances and networks, not knowing what exactly she had lost, Antonio, in his character of Tierra, put forth a plan to gain Jadejha's trust by sharing a touching background story. Impersonating Tierra, Antonio said he grew up in almost seven different shelters and explained how his mother was his rock during that period. He said that his mother's death was still the most emotional experience in his life.

She immediately connected with Tierra upon hearing about the emotional trauma he went through. The vulnerability they shared struck Jadejha so intensely that it brought her to tears, breaking through her emotional defenses. Though she had initially resisted forming any attachment with Tierra, this heartfelt exchange dismantled her walls. Antonio’s strategy to win her trust ultimately succeeded—Jadejha finally felt understood and supported, allowing her to trust him and form an alliance, letting her guard down at last.

Antonio aka Tierra forms an alliance to block Darian Bolt

In this season of 'The Circle', Antonio, playing the fake persona "Tierra," created an ingenious plan of alliance-building with two other players in the form of Rachel (aka Deb) and Madelyn, against the target of blocking Darian Bolt. Antonio catfished a group chat with the "ladies" to discuss the plans and focus on taking down Darian since he was perceived as a big threat.

Antonio initiated the conversation as Tierra, thanked Madelyn for spilling the tea on Kevin and suggested they move on to their next target. Rachel instantly latched on to this suggestion and got excited since Tierra was being upfront. She stated that Darian had been taking the attention of others away from him, and he wasn't as reliable; hence, that makes him a good target. Madelyn supported that Darian gave her bad vibes, and during the earlier group chats, defensiveness was raised.

The others concurred that Darian was playing both sides; being involved with Gianna and Jadejha made them think he wasn't loyal. That was, of course, a major fuel in blocking him. All three vowed to rate Darian low in the Circle rankings that were going to occur the next day in hopes that their alliance would be enough to have him removed from the game. This little alliance just secured Antonio's position in the game, thus making it a key move in the competition.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Darian Holt blocked (@netflix)

Jadejha Edwards shared a steamy kiss with Darian Bolt

Things got romantic between Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt in Season 7 of 'The Circle', when they shared a steamy kiss. Their bond deepened through the games, creating an undeniable chemistry between them.

In Episode 9, the influencers took pity on Darian and permitted him to meet one player in person. He wasted no time seeing Jadejha in person. Their first meeting in person was instant sparks. Jadejha immediately asked Darian if he was single. His response was swift and quick-witted: "Very much single." Jadejha screamed and then playfully said, "I mean, technically, I'm married now," referring to their flirty game relationship.

The icebreaking went well, and as both continued talking and getting along, Jadejha revealed that she wanted six kids. He joked and said he was ready to relocate to Houston for her. The two shared a kiss in a particular moment of magic, the romance that had been brewing throughout the season.