Will Heather Richardson win 'The Circle' Season 7? Netflix star's catfish game under threat after close call

Andy has managed to catfish most of the cast members of the Netflix show effortlessly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As 'The Circle' Season 7 progresses, Heather Richardson, who is catfishing as Andy, is facing significant challenges. The show currently features three catfishes: Heather as Andy, twins Nicky and Jojo as Gianna, and Deb as Rachel. Each has its strategy, but Heather’s approach has been particularly intriguing.

First to tip suspicion was Deb, who performed poorly in the Pop Culture quiz and showed that she didn't know much about things associated with life today. Here, it was concluded that this may be an older person masquerading as a young woman. Such a slip-up made her identity a hot topic among contestants.

Meanwhile, Nicky and Jojo, who were catfishing under the name Gianna, were still in the top two but struggled to keep their cover smooth, as Heather did. Heather had played her part, Andy, so much more carefully; she hadn't let any suspicions rise from the other cast members about her identity. The fact that she was able to keep up with faking being a man positioned her well in the game.

However, Heather's game reached a turning point when she found herself in the bottom two. The close call brought her to her senses, and she understood that just hanging on to her mask wasn't going to cut it; she needed to form alliances to stay in the game. Realizing this, Heather then decided to change her strategy fast through the strategic alliances with Kevin and Garett. Not only does that keep her in the game, but the backing by other contestants also makes her stronger. Heather's ability for quick adaptation and building strategic alliances has honed her winning chances, making her a formidable competitor as the season progresses.

Heather aka Andy forms bro code with Kevin

It's safe to say Heather Richardson-as-Andy has had a pretty strong alliance in place with Kevin thus far on Season 7 of 'The Circle', thanks to their "bro code." One might go as far as to say it's an alliance because Kevin went so far as blocking his crush, Savannah, for the sake of Andy.

Kevin and Heather's alliance was based on an understanding with Andy, rooted in mutual benefit. Their "bro code" had almost become more than an agreement; it was almost the code by which Kevin made many of his decisions. When this decision needed to be made, Kevin chose to take the tough road with his alliance with Andy rather than his feelings.

With Savannah having developed a flirtatious relationship with Kevin, she was in a vulnerable position at that crucial moment of the game. Kevin made a strong and important strategic move in saving Andy and voting out Savannah. When Kevin chose to save Andy over his romantic interest, it solidified his and Heather's position in the game and showed how deep the "bro code" ran.

Kevin Fernandez compromised Savannah Miller for his bros in 'The Circle' Season 7 (Netflix)

Heather aka Andy gets called 'husband' by Madelyn

Heather, who is a catfish in the mask of Andy on 'The Circle' Season 7, has pulled the wool over Madelyn's eyes and truly made her believe Andy was a real guy. She literally said she knew immediately that she would always cling to waiting for Andy's texts and even called him a "gentleman."

Madelyn even said she could maybe see Andy as the husband character on the show. This emotional connection has worked in Heather's favor so far because through this, she can build a strong alliance with Madelyn- another whole level of strategy in playing the game.