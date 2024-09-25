Are Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards still together? Romance brew outside 'The Circle' following crafty blocking

Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards vowed to support one another and formed an alliance in 'The Circle' Season 7

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: An explosive new romance coincides with the premiere of 'The Circle' Season 7! For the Netflix reality show's seventh season, it appears like Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards are utterly infatuated with one another, both in the game and off-screen.

The charismatic pair clicked right away, forming an alliance and pledging to support one another during the game. Their connection turns flirty soon, which gets viewers talking.

Everyone is now curious to discover if Darian and Jadejha are indeed dating. As of this writing, it's unclear if Darian and Jadejha are officially dating, but things are heating up in 'The Circle.'

On September 14, Caress Russell from Season 6 posted a picture of Darian and Jadejha at a vibrant club, celebrating the premiere of Season 7.

A woman holds up a banner that reads, "Congrats Darian and Jadejha," at the beginning of the video, which then shows the two having fun with their pals.

Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt share a kiss on 'The Circle' Season 7

In Episode 9, after the influencers block him, he gets to meet one player in person. Naturally, he chooses Jadejha, and the two immediately click.

She asks if he's single, to which he responds, "Very much single." Jadejha screams with excitement, and when he asks her the same thing, she responds, "I mean, technically, I'm married now."

Jadejha discusses her desire to have six children as they get to know one another, and Darian jokes that he's relocating to Houston. They even share a kiss and take a few pictures with her Polaroid camera before saying goodbye!

'The Circle' Season 7 stars Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt get flirty on social media

The rumors have been fueled by Darian and Jadejha's flirtatious Instagram posts. Jadejha posted pictures of herself and her companions after a night out at The Savoy in Houston the next day, on September 15.

Darian was compelled to remark, "HEART EYES, HEART EYES, HEART EYES."

Jadejha answered with two hand-over-mouth emojis, which have quite a few possible connotations. Some see it as a bashful or embarrassed response, while others regard it as a lighthearted chuckle.

In any case, that sounds like a flirtatious response!

Jadejha Edwards had Darian Holt's back throughout 'The Circle' Season 7

Darian and Jadejha, who joyfully refer to themselves as the "king and queen," have had a strong emotional bond since the beginning of 'The Circle'. Being authentic while playing has further deepened their bond and generated sincere emotions between them.

Darian couldn't contain his laughter when he saw Jadejha's profile. In a similar spirit, Jadejha acknowledges that she instantly connects with Darian and that her heart accelerates when she first views his profile.

They're already making jokes about being "married" and chasing each other by the second episode. Being authentic while playing has further deepened their bond and generated sincere emotions between them.

As soon as Darian saw Jadejha's profile, he said, "Ja-damn! She looks fine as hell. Oh, my God. Jadejha, damn! Ooh, I love a beautiful Black woman,"

Jadejha even informs Darian that she had a great day because of his chat invitation. The middle school teacher solidifies his persona as Jadejha's "prince charming" and "knight in shining armor."

Jadejha and Darian start talking more about their lives outside the game as the episodes go on, and they find they have a lot in common. Fans are optimistic that their relationship will only get better because it's obvious that things are heating up between these two.

Stream Episodes 1–12 of 'The Circle' Season 7 on Netflix.