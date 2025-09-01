Couple brings heartfelt snack made for son with rare disease — lands $1M deal in emotional ‘Shark Tank’ moment

Jackson's Honest's founders were left emotional on 'Shark Tank' while talking about the inspiration behind their product

Launched in 2009, 'Shark Tank' is the safe haven for budding entrepreneurs. For the most part, the Sharks invest in businesses with niche products, but there was a time when guest judge Rohan Oza opted for a snack company with a heartbreaking backstory. The founders ended up with a $1.25 million investment for the product they had developed for the poor digestive system of their son and are now raking in multi-millions in profits.

A still of Rohan Oza and Kevin O'Leary from 'Shark Tank' (Image Source: ABC via Getty Images | Shark Tank)

Founded in 2012, entrepreneurs Scott and Megan Reamer's healthy snack company, Jackson's Honest, had reached $10 million in revenue in 2011, selling all-natural, coconut oil-cooked potato and tortilla chips, as per CNBC Make It. The Reamers originally created the snack to help alleviate symptoms of a rare, incurable autoimmune disease affecting their son Jackson, who tragically passed away at 16 from Aicardi–Goutières syndrome, shortly after filming part of their 'Shark Tank' appearance.

The Reamers immediately impressed the sharks when they offered samples of their snacks. Oza, known for scaling food brands, focused on the company’s $25 million valuation, asking how they arrived at the figure. Scott explained that Jackson's Honest had made $10.1 million in sales in 2016 but wasn't yet profitable, partly due to shelf space costs, and had projected profitability in 2018. The Reamers had previously raised $3 million from family and friends while maintaining two-thirds ownership, and current-year sales were trending between $13 and $14 million, as per the Shark Tank Recap.

Robert Herjavec opted out of the deal, saying the investment was too risky, whereas Lori Greiner didn't personally like the chips. On the other hand, Mark Cuban didn't see a fast enough return on investment, and Barbara Corcoran loved the passion but avoided grocery ventures. Oza then made a strong offer of $1,250,000 for 20% equity, mentioning his expertise as justification. Scott countered with $1,250,000 for 7.5%, leading Oza to return with a revised offer of $1,250,000 for 17.5%, ultimately securing the deal.

Notably, the deal with Oza closed successfully, though tragically, Jackson passed away about three months before their episode aired. Scott said, "His legacy will live on in the company his struggle founded. And that's as strong a salve as can be applied to our absolutely broken hearts," as per Shark Tank Update. Jackson's Honest, rebranded in 2018 as Jackson's, The Super Snack, introduced grain-free puffs and Japanese heirloom sweet potato chips and began distributing to food service providers in 2019. In August 2021, they opened a production facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, producing 110 bags of chips per minute.

By September 2022, the company was in every Whole Foods with annual revenue over $16 million, focusing on sweet potato chips made with avocado oil. After moving to Crested Butte, Colorado, in late 2021, the family launched the 'Everyday Heroes' program to showcase kids making a difference. By July 2024, they processed 200,000 pounds of sweet potatoes per day, producing 80 bags per minute, with plans to expand their facility and add multiple production shifts. At this point, Jackson's is in over 10,000 stores with annual revenue exceeding $20 million.