Sisters try to save late dad’s invention on ‘Shark Tank’, but end up selling entire company in emotional twist

The sisters wanted to honor their father by making his invention an accessible product, but what happened next startled all

‘Shark Tank’ has witnessed countless pitches from ambitious entrepreneurs who walk into the room hoping for an investor’s check and mentorship. But now and then, an episode delivers a twist that no one, neither the sharks nor the audience, sees coming. That was the case when two sisters stepped into the tank not just to raise money, but ultimately to hand over their late father’s invention entirely. The entrepreneurs, Katherine Saltzberg and Lauri Fraser, came prepared to pitch a product with an unusual backstory. They introduced the panel to Hugo’s Amazing Tape, named after their father, Hugo.

He had created the product nearly two decades earlier, as per Market Realist. Tragically, he passed away the same year the episode was filmed, leaving his daughters with both a practical invention and the responsibility of preserving his work. Their ask startled the sharks from the very beginning. They sought $50,000 in exchange for 50% of their company, according to Shark Tank Recap. The deal valued their business at just $100,000 in total. Most entrepreneurs appear in the tank trying to minimize how much equity they give away, but the sisters’ readiness to hand over half the business suggested that they weren’t looking for control; they were looking for a lifeline.

The product itself instantly caught attention. Unlike traditional tape, Hugo’s Amazing Tape contained no adhesive on either side. Instead, it relied on a self-clinging property that allowed it to wrap tightly around items without ever leaving behind residue. It was strong enough to secure objects firmly, yet flexible enough to peel away and reuse. From bundling wires to sealing craft supplies, the potential uses seemed endless. Yet as with many ‘Shark Tank’ pitches, the enthusiasm was tempered by hard business realities. The sisters revealed that their highest annual revenue was $68,000, with total lifetime sales sitting at approximately $500,000.

Compounding the issue, their patent had expired, meaning competitors could freely replicate the product. Distribution channels were poorly defined, and the business lacked a clear plan for scaling. Kevin O’Leary, never one to hold back, was the first to declare his exit. He argued that without patent protection and strong sales momentum, the investment was far too risky. Robert Herjavec praised the creativity of the product but admitted it wasn’t the kind of business he wanted to commit to. Even Barbara Corcoran, who sometimes takes a gamble on unconventional pitches, hesitated. She suggested instead that the sisters might be better off selling the company outright rather than fighting to expand it themselves.

While other sharks passed, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban exchanged quiet discussions on the sidelines. Then, they offered something few entrepreneurs on the show ever hear: a proposal to buy 100% of Hugo’s Amazing Tape for $100,000. The room grew still as the weight of the decision settled on the sisters. After a pause filled with both hesitation and tears, they accepted the offer. For Katherine and Lauri, the choice wasn’t about losing ownership. It was about trusting that their father’s idea would find the wings it needed in bigger hands. As the sisters left the tank relieved and emotional, O’Leary once again criticized the product. In a playful moment, Cuban took a roll of Hugo’s Amazing Tape and wrapped it around O’Leary’s mouth.