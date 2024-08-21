What happened to Ellen Pompeo's ‘Paradise’ trilogy? Here's what we know about Elin Hilderbrand's novel adaptation

In January 2021, 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo teamed up with ABC to develop a series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s 'Paradise' novel trilogy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 2019, it was announced that Elin Hilderbrand's best selling novel would be adopted into a series. Showrunner Jenna Lamia assembled an ensemble cast comprising Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Billy Howle. As Netflix moves forward with the release of 'The Perfect Couple', there has been less public attention on the 'Paradise' trilogy, another book-to-screen adaptation of Hilderbrand's book series.

In January 2021, actress Ellen Pompeo teamed up with ABC to develop a series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s 'Paradise' novel trilogy, according to Variety. The upcoming project is titled 'Winter in Paradise', named after the first part of the book series. As of August 2024, the project is still in development, and no release date has been confirmed. Pompeo remains committed to producing 'Winter in Paradise' for ABC, with plans for the series to eventually air on ABC and Hulu in the US, and potentially Disney+ internationally. Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about the much-awaited 'Paradise' trilogy:

What is Elin Hilderbrand's 'Paradise' trilogy all about?

Elin Hilderbrand is the writer of best selling novel 'Winter in Paradise' (Instagram/@elinhilderbrand)

The first book of Elin Hilderbrand's 'Paradise' is 'Winter in Paradise', which was published in 2018, followed by 'What Happens in Paradise' and 'Troubles in Paradise' in 2020. The book series revolves around a woman named Irene Steele who attempts to start a new life after her perfect world is shattered by her loving husband's death in a helicopter crash. When she, along with her two sons, move to St. John after the tragedy, she discovers that her dead husband is living a double life.

This startling revelation puts her on a journey of untangling the web of his lies while navigating through the current challenges and trying to build a better future for her family. Set against the backdrop of an island paradise, the book series skillfully balances the themes of romance, intrigue, and drama.

Who stars in Ellen Pompeo's ‘Paradise’ trilogy?

Ellen Pompeo serves as the executive producer for ABC's 'Paradise' trilogy (Instagram/@ellenpompeo)

Actress Ellen Pompeo along with Laura Holstein serves as the executive producer for the trilogy under their Calamity Jane production banner. Andre and Maria Jacquemetton are reportedly working on the script, as per the Variety report from 2021.

The cast of the 'Winter in Paradise' hasn't yet been announced. As of now, it also remains unknown if Pompeo's role is limited to a producer or if she will join the cast. Given her experience and star power, the 'Grey's Anatomy' star would be perfect to play Irene Steele, the protagonist of the show.

What to expect in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'?

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

The Netflix adaptation weaves together elements of romance and crime, set against the glamorous backdrop of a luxury wedding in Nantucket.

The official synopsis for 'The Perfect Couple' reads, "Amelia is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist. But when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect."

Fans can expect intense drama and gripping suspense in the six-part miniseries directed by Susanne Bier. If you're a fan of Hilderbrand's work, you can look forward to both adaptations coming to different platforms, each bringing a unique aspect of her storytelling to life.

How to stream 'The Perfect Couple'?

Nicole Kidman in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

In 'The Perfect Couple', Nicole Kidman plays the lead role of Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist and Benji's mother. Liev Schreiber will be seen as Tag Winbury, Benji's father. Billy Howle is Benji Winbury, the groom, while Eve Hewson is Amelia Sacks, his bride-to-be.

The series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 5. All the episodes will be released simultaneously, letting viewers binge-watch the murder mystery.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer