'Stranger Things' fans have one alarming question after Season 5 set image gets leaked: 'Where is...'

The leaked picture shows the Byers and Wheeler family members having breakfast together

The fifth season of 'Stranger Things' is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the final season of the science fiction drama television series. Not long ago, a still from the fifth season of the hit Netflix show popped up on the internet, sending the fans into a frenzy. The picture showed the Byers and Wheeler family members in a calm breakfast moment. After seeing the photograph, fans of the beloved horror franchise began to wonder if it signaled the calm before the final battle against a deadly and powerful force set to unfold in the show’s final installment.

In the photo that has surfaced online, Young Holly (played by Nell Fisher) can be seen reading a book while enjoying her cosy breakfast. On the other hand, Holly's elder sister, Nancy Wheeler (played by Natalia Dyer), can be spotted drinking orange juice. Seated right next to Nancy is Jonathan Byers (essayed by Charlie Heaton), alongside Joyce Byers (portrayed by Winona Ryder) and Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp), who is seen reaching for food from the breakfast table.

The photograph also features Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard), his mother Karen Wheeler (portrayed by Cara Buono), and his father Ted Wheeler (essayed by Joe Chrest) having breakfast. In the blink of an eye, the still from 'Stranger Things' went viral on social media, particularly due to the absence of Steve (Joey Kerry), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Reacting to the picture, a social media user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I have so many questions–Where’s Steve and Max Lucas Dustin and Eleven??? Did we win? Is this at the end or beginning??"

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS WHERES STEVE AND MAX LUCAS DUSTIN AND ELEVEN??? DID WE WIN IS THIS AT THE END OR BEGINNING?? pic.twitter.com/GHTZg73imu — 𝐋𝐗𝐁𝐎𝟑𝐌𝟓𝐓𝐒 (@ST5M3OBXLD) October 15, 2025

Another netizen guessed, "This is the beginning for sure showing the aftermath and how life is after season 4, but I feel like before this we might get Will Season 1 flashback scene!! When he was in the upside down (like a nightmare) and then, it’ll transition to this. I’m so excited!!!" A third user penned, “It’s the beginning and the reason why the other characters arnt there is because it’s at the wheelers house and what I can guess the Byers are staying at the wheelers house." Another fan said, "This is definitely the beginning. I don’t think some of these characters will be here if this were the end."

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 reads, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished—his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming—and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone—the full party—standing together, one last time.” The fifth season of 'Stranger Things' will be released in three parts, with the first four episodes dropping on November 26, followed by the next three episodes on Christmas, and the final episode will be coming out on New Year's Eve.