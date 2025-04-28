Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell has a sweet message for son after his ‘American Idol’ exit

Brian Littrell had the sweetest message for son Baylee after ‘American Idol’ elimination and it hit us in the feels

'American Idol' has always been a show that produces stars, be it Adam Lambert or Kelly Clarkson. However, it's rare for someone with an already-established connection to stardom to step onto the 'American Idol' stage. Baylee Littrell, son of Brian Littrell, the iconic singer and songwriter from the Backstreet Boys, made his debut in the 'American Idol' auditions of 2025 and was instantly a hit among the judges, with Carrie Underwood not only voting a yes but also giving the young talent an "if there was a better word for yes, I'd use that word."

The 22-year-old American country singer attended the auditions with his famous father; the two even performed a song together once Baylee's audition song was over. Needless to say, the judges loved Baylee and sent him to the next round. However, 'American Idol' is no piece of cake. With various contestants competing to make a name for themselves, it can be hard to continue your journey in the show. That said, Baylee made it all the way to the top 14 of 'Idol' before the eliminations began, as reported by Billboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylee Littrell (@bayleelittrell_music)

The young singer, sharing a striking resemblance to his father, shared three pictures on Instagram to reflect on his 'Idol' journey with the caption, "My American Idol journey has come to an end💙 Thank you so much to all that supported me this season🙏🏼 I love you all 🙌🏼 #idol #bayleetrain." It was evident during the 'Idol' auditions how supportive Baylee's parents really are. Brian, one of the most famous pop stars, wasn't afraid of being present for his son to support him for one of the biggest moments of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

That said, Brian poured his heart out on Baylee's Instagram post as he commented, "Bubba, I am and always will be in your corner. [You] are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It’s never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. You killed it last night.” Another Backstreet Boys member and Brian's cousin, Kevin Richardson, commented too, "So glad you got to experience this. Proud of you young man. Your journey has just begun… ❤️" Leighanne Littrell, Baylee's mother, chimed in as the love kept pouring in, "You killed it bubba! SO SO VERY PROUD! You are a true artist, no bells and whistles needed! Keep on keepin on! I can’t wait for what’s to come!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

In a report with Us Weekly, the 22-year-old opened up about his experience on the show and how it affected his friendships. “It was hard to make friends, and it was hard for people to understand me because a lot of people, they did have preconceived notions of how I would be," Baylee opened up about finding it hard to make friends, further adding, "When I left I was like, ‘Man, I’m just now starting to know everybody, and it’s so great."