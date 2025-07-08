Jamal Roberts made history as the first Black 'American Idol' winner—but did Netflix just hand him $13.5 M?

Roberts, who walked away with $225,000 cash and a recording contract with Hollywood Records, found massive success with his single 'Heal'.

Mississippi native Jamal Roberts, who won 'American Idol' season 23, recently teased some 'big news'. "Every way I turn, doors are opening," he penned on Instagram. This had fans asking the same thing: Did Roberts finally confirm the rumors about inking a mammoth deal with streaming giant Netflix? The 27-year-old musician is reportedly set to earn a staggering $13.5 million for a seven-episode documentary series that captures his humble beginnings and eventual rise to fame. An official announcement from both parties, however, is yet to be made, as per Netflix Junkie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Smalls (@treasure_e._blue)

Roberts, a physical education teacher from Crestwood Elementary School, also shared the exciting news about his upcoming collaboration with R&B icons Brandy and Monica. Roberts will be part of the 'The Boy is Mine' tour, which commences in October. Fans are stoked about the news. "YESSSSS I can’t wait! Your name on the lineup is the reason why I’m going," a netizen gushed. "Yesssss, Jamal. Congratulations, young man. That’s an awesome lineup you’re with!" another lauded. "Jamal, I am so excited, I cannot wait until you come to Memphis to perform... your voice is angelic. You are a true gift from God to the world. You are a phenomenal individual," a fan fawned over the young father of three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Roberts (@officialjamalroberts)

Roberts, who walked away with $225,000 cash and a recording contract with Hollywood Records after creating history on 'American Idol', found massive success with his single 'Heal'. The faith-based track ranked number one on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart. He has also teased new music and a possible collaboration with his idol mentors, Jelly Roll and Fantasia. “You don’t have the slightest clue how much I love Fantasia,” he once remarked. Barrino campaigned fiercely for Roberts during the finale, as per Entertainment Now. “Let’s go,” she said. “Now, normally I don’t do this, but let’s go. My people. Let’s go. I haven’t watched ‘American Idol’ in years, but this young man reminds me so much of me. His story. He hasn’t been given anything. He’s always had to fight for it. Loves God. Loves his children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

The 'American Idol' alum, however, recently also shared the downside of his rising stardom in a Facebook post. "Check in: How are you feeling mentally? I’ll start it off. Sometimes it gets overwhelming. No judgment, just love," he penned, as per Entertainment Now. Fans, in response, voiced their concern. "Take deep breaths. Don't try to please everyone, and take care of yourself first so that you can be at your best for others. Auntie is a therapist, so she understands life can get overwhelming, but you have to do what's best for you, no matter if feelings get hurt," an fan urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Roberts (@officialjamalroberts)

"Hey, hey Jamal Roberts, every day is a struggle, and trust me, we know that things get hectic at times, but you gotta continue to push through. You got this, Jamal. Stay strong, love you," another encouraged. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will produce Roberts' remarkable story, who became the first Black man in 22 seasons to be crowned the winner.