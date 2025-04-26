An 8-year old drummer made the entire crowd groove on 'AGT' — including an awe-struck Sofia Vergara

"I absolutely loved it. This is one of my favorite auditions this year," Sofia Vergara said.

'America's Got Talent' gets its fair share of wholesome moments every season, which is exactly what 'Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy' brought to the stage when they auditioned for 'AGT' season 8. As Chioma, the leader of the group, appeared on stage, representing the group, he was visibly nervous, but it almost came off as if he was aloof, making the audience and the judges fall in love with the adorable little drummer. As Chioma started introducing himself, he hilariously forgot he had a mic in his hand and started speaking without it.

When Howie Mandell told him to use the mic, he forgot what he was even talking about, which brought out a wave of laughter from the audience. Simon Cowell, definitely having dealt with this earlier, quipped, "Yeah, we'll start again," as he asked him his name and what he was about to do. As the performance began, all the other members from 'The Atlanta Drum Academy' came running on the stage; no one expected an entire drum academy to perform as everyone watched in surprise. As Chioma started playing, it was evident that he was the leader of the group. With the entire group's heads looking down, Chioma started with a rhythmic groove, and as he continued, the entire group screamed and continued to perform the rhythmic melody with Chioma.

As the music played in the background, the young group continued to flaunt their abilities, as at one point, all of them put on blindfolds except Chioma. Without straying away from the melody, everyone stayed in tune, almost as if being guided by Chioma. As the performance ended, the entire group lay down on the ground as Chioma stood on the stage with his hands folded. The audience and the judges rose to their feet with applause as the judges showered the younglings with praise.

Sofia Vergara even gave the little dance group a huge compliment, starting, "I haven't seen anything like this before on this stage; you guys might have a very big chance to win this competition." Cowell, trying to pull the group's leg, began by saying, "I didn't like it..." Attracting boos from the audience and confused looks from Vergara herself as he continued, "I absolutely loved it. This is one of my favorite auditions this year." As Cowell said, "Now we have to vote..." Terry Crews, the host, emerged from the wings as he said, "There was no need." Everyone knew where this was going. Each season of 'AGT,' the judges and the host get one chance to press the 'Golden Buzzer,' and Crews was claiming his chance this season.

He went on to the judges' table and said, "Chioma, you told me that you dreamed of being on 'AGT' and winning a Golden Buzzer. Well, 'Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy,' I am honored to make that dream come true." as he slammed the coveted buzzer. While the young group finished in third place in the semifinal week, they couldn't make it to the finals, as reported by Fandom. Despite not making it to the finals, Cowell nominated the group for the 'Instant Save Wild Card vote,' but that did not come to fruition either, as they didn't get enough votes. However, after all of this, the young drummers continue to perform, with Chioma even stating, “Now I’m trying to be the best drummer in the world!" as reported by NBC.