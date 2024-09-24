What does Shahid Hinton do? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star's mother oversees everything

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 newcomer Shahid Hinton is a social media influencer with over 650,000 followers and 25.3 million likes on TikTok. He creates comedy content featuring his mother and her boyfriend, and he also shares entertaining social media videos with his girlfriend, Nylah Bembry

In Episode 2 of the TLC show, Nylah dropped a bombshell revelation that left Dia Hinton stunned. Nylah revealed that Shahid will be moving out from his mother's basement to live with her. Shahid's plan to move out raised concerns, with Dia alleging that Nylah was simply looking to drain him financially. Dia also confessed that she manages her son's finances, revealing that Shahid isn't even aware of how much money he makes. Shahid has become so reliant on his mother that even basic math eludes him. When asked to add 16 and 15, he spiraled into confusion, completely lost in the numbers. Shahid needs to break free from his reliance on his mother and embark on an independent life. A crucial first step would be taking control of his finances, which would pave the way for a self-sufficient and empowered future.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid Hinton has a disastrous Thanksgiving dinner

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid Hinton invited his girlfriend Nylah Bembry to Thanksgiving dinner, hoping to introduce her to his mother, Dia, and the rest of the family. However, the warm gathering quickly spiraled into chaos. Dia had never been fond of Nylah, and tensions escalated when Nylah opted to wear revealing outfits to the family dinner.

To make matters worse, Nylah arrived with two loaves of bread in zip bags, which further irritated Dia. The tension escalated when Nylah walked into the house wearing her boots, disregarding Dia's rule about shoes indoors. Dia, frustrated, pointed out her "no shoes" sign, feeling that Nylah was intentionally disrespecting her. The evening ended in disappointment for Shahid, Nylah, and Dia, far from the harmonious dinner he had envisioned.

What does Shahid Hinton's girlfriend Nylah Bembry do?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Nylah Bembry is an independent woman and a 'jack of all trades'. She is an entrepreneur, model, aspiring actress, social media influencer, and a teacher at Montessori school. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences from Virginia State University.

She owns a clothing brand, Unboth3rd, and models herself for her company. As a fashion influencer with around 6,000 followers on Instagram, she dedicates her social media platforms to promoting her brand.

Catch a new episode of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.