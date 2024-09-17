'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton's mom throws spanner in relationship with Nylah Bembry

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry have been together for two years

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 newbie Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry, who have been together for two years, could be on the verge of a breakup. In the premiere episode, Shahid revealed that he has been planning to move in with Nylah but wasn't sure how his mother, Dia Hinton, would take the news. He was currently living in his mother's basement and had Dia never was a fan of Nylah and Shahid couldn't move out without his mother's approval.

Nylah was thrilled to meet Shahid's family during the Thanksgiving dinner and hoped that "everyone gets along and they end up loving me." Sadly, Dia and Shahid's brother, Saadiq Hinton, were strong critics of Nylah and insulted her with shocking accusations. Saadiq claimed that Nylah wasn't rich and had been draining Shahid's money. Meanwhile, Dia claimed that Nylah held multiple jobs, including one as a stripper. However, things escalated during the family dinner, leading to heated confrontations and further tension. Nylah admitted in the confessional that if Shahid had to choose between her and his mother, he would pick Dia which would be the end of their romantic relationship. TLC show star Shahid has to leave the toxic relationship with his mother and move out of the basement if he truly wants to be with Nylah or pursue any other relationship.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Nylah, Shahid and Dia will have boundary issues (@tlc)

What does 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Nylah Bembry do?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Nylah Bembry has multiple jobs under her belt. She is a self-proclaimed 'jack of all trades' which is actually true. She is an entrepreneur, model, aspiring actress, social media influencer, and a teacher at Montessori school. She graduated from Virginia State University with a Bachelor's degree in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences.

She has seemingly deactivated her social media accounts to protect her mental health from hate comments. Additionally, Nylah’s first meeting with Dia Hinton was a complete disaster. Nylah and Dia Hinton's first meeting was also a disaster. DIa claimed that Nylah was dancing in a club with another guy and did not speak to or acknowledge her when they shared the dorm room.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Nylah Bembry is a self-proclaimed 'jack of all trades' (@tlc)

How did 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry meet?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry first met during their freshman year at Virginia State University. Shahid sparked an instant romance with Nylah and announced that he wanted to get married to her. However, Nylah wasn't on board with Shahid's plan and asked him to take their relationship slow.

Nylah loved Shahid's personality and called him cute and incredibly funny. Unfortunately, Shahid’s mother, Dia, does not share the same sentiment, claiming, "She has no value and moral." In the confessional, Shahid said, "My mom really doesn't think anyone is good enough for me, but we know we can't date each other."

I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry met during their freshman year at Virginia State University (@tlc)

