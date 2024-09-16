Who stars in 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4? TLC brings new couples entangled in mother's possessiveness

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 features four new couples and one returning mother and son duo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 introduces four new couples and one returning mother-son duo. The TLC show is returning after a two-year hiatus and will surely deliver captivating drama keeping the viewers eagerly waiting for the next episodes. Although some viewers find the TLC show a bit controversial, they couldn't resist watching mama drama.

This TLC show has pushed some boundaries on sons and their mothers and delves into unconventional affection, possessiveness, and jealousy. The moms just want their sons to be with her but their sons's partners want vice versa. The thought conflicts often lead to sabotaging either the mother-son relationship or the partner's romance. The trailer for the upcoming season has introduced new families, Shahid, Dia, and Nylah; Chase, Lori, And Natasha; Janelle, Josh and Tina; Kristopher, Austin and Shirlene; and, Kristopher, Austin, and Shirlene. However, Kelly and Matt McAdams will also return to the new season to stir more drama.

Full cast list of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4:

Matt and Kelly McAdams

Fans's favorite 'I Love A Mama's Boy' mother-son duo Matt and Kelly McAdams is all set to return to Season 4. Matt has been in three failed relationships with Kim Cobb, Brittney, and Devon Hawley and the common reason for the splits was his mama. However, Matt has proclaimed in the latest season that he has become even more inseparable from Kelly but he has been doubting their connection lately.

Kelly admitted to being supportive of her son's new relationship but Matt has been skeptical if Kelly wants him to be in a new romance or not. Matt is finally starting to see that his relationships are failing because of his mother which might result in him moving out of Kelly's house.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Matt McAdams plans to move out from his mother Kelly's house (Facebook/@tlc)

Shahid, Nylah and Dia

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 introduces a new couple Shahid Hinton and Nylah and his mother Dia Hinton. Shahid is extremely close to his mother Dia and the mother-son duo often wear matching outfits. Additionally, Dia does just everything for her son, including brushing his teeth every morning.

He explained his bond with his mother in the trailer, "We used to be one, we used to be one, inside one body." They also share finances which seemingly will jeopardize Shahid's romance with Nylah. Dia claimed that Nylah had trapped her son Shahid just to drain away his finances.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Nylah, Shahid and Dia will have boundary issues (@tlc)

Chase, Natasha and Lori

TLC show Chase has been in love with his girlfriend Natasha and has been planning for a wedding. However, Chase's mother seemed to be a bit jealous of his relationship with Natasha which sparked a fierce rivalry for his attention. Lori has claimed that people always think she and Chase "are a couple" especially when "they're out dancing."

She elaborated, "They don't think of us as being mother and son." However, Natasha seemed to lose her patience during wedding dress shopping as Lori continuously interrupted her claiming, "I know what he likes."

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Chase's marriage with Natasha on hold because of his mother, Lori (@tlc)

Austin, Kristopher and Shirlene

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 newbie Austin wants to reconcile his romance with his ex-boyfriend Kristopher but his mother Shirlene is not on board. Shirlene thinks Kristopher is "toxic" and "disapproves" of his relationship with her son. However, things got explosive with Kristopher accusing Shirlene of "planning [her] livelihood off of" the "downfall" of their relationship.

Kristopher walked away from Austin, "I'm done. Figure it out with your mom. Date your f*****g mom." However, Austin now has to figure out whether his long-lost romance with Kristopher or the controlling mom Shirlene.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene puts a wedge between son Austin and his boyfriend, Kristopher (@tlc)

Josh, Janelle and Tina

Josh and Janelle McAloon have been together for over 12 years and share four kids together. However, the couple has recently faced trouble in their paradise as they planned to have a new place that doesn't fit Josh's mom, Tina McAloon. Josh's mom was left devastated by her son's decision and accused Janelle of "putting Josh in a position where he might have to choose: his mother or his wife and kids." However, Josh is now left torn between his mother and wife.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Janelle and Josh decided to live away from mom Tina (Facebook/@tlc)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC