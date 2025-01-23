Mark Ruffalo answered sexist questions that Scarlett Johansson always gets asked: "Did you feel..."

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson share incredible on and off-screen chemistry. The 'Avengers' stars are known for their camaraderie, often showcased during press tours and red-carpet events. In 2015, Ruffalo humorously answered stereotypical sexist questions on Johansson's behalf for Cosmopolitan UK's 'Flip the Script'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star was all game when the journalist Claire Hodgson asked him to "embrace his feminine side" by posing questions like “Do you have any special poses for the red carpet that you know are going to be so flattering?” “Did you feel much pressure to slim down, get in shape, go on a diet?”

"Mark, what are you wearing on the red carpet this evening?" Hodgson continued, Ruffalo answered he would be wearing a midnight-blue Burberry suit "as a tip of the hat to my being in London," he said. Then he hilariously enacted his alleged pose for the night, "The hands on the hips I think it's always a good show off your waistline. Yes is that one of the good ones sure and then I part my lips just at the very end wow that one you know I see the girls do that a lot they do this lip part at the very end like wow yeah." When it came to discussing his specific diet, Ruffalo confessed that he didn't love working out for his 'Avengers' part and wasn't a "gym guy" in real life.

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Albert L. Ortega)

"I did some push-ups," he said. "I have a prison routine that I do. But I don't like to go to the gym very much if I can help it. Sorry. Banner isn't very, you know, I want Banner to look kinda like a normal person, too." Towards the end, Hodgson decided to quiz the 'Shutter Island' actor about makeup removal tips to which he sarcastically replied, "I didn't have that...uhh...most of the stuff I do is in a leotard." In 2021, Johansson declined to appear at HFPA conferences because of its alleged sexist atmosphere, "As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows."

"In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences," she said. As per People, she claimed in her statement that the HFPA "was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit." Johansson requested her fellow celebrities to distance themselves from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

HFPA President Ali Sar issued a statement after major streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and media houses like GLAAD criticized the organization."We hear your concerns about the changes our association needs to make and want to assure you that we are working diligently on all of them," Sar said. "We can assure you that our plan reflects input from our supporters and critics alike, and we truly believe that our plan will drive meaningful reform and inclusion within our Association and in a way that the entire industry can be proud of."