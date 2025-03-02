Can Julia Roberts identify George Clooney just by feeling his face? Jimmy Kimmel knew how to find that out

"Is George even out here!" the 'Pretty Woman' actress screamed at one point exhausted with the prank.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney share sizzling on-screen chemistry. The pair have collaborated on several projects over the decades, starting with 'Ocean's Eleven' in 2000. For more than 25 years, they have been an anchor for each other in their personal lives as well. Therefore, it was fairly clear that the iconic pair prevailed when Jimmy Kimmel put them to the test. In 2022, while promoting 'Ticket to Paradise' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Roberts was blindfolded and asked to recognize Clooney's face among a selected group of strangers. "Here's a question how well does Julia Roberts know her longtime co-star and BFF George Clooney we're about to find out," the late-night host announced at the beginning of the fun segment. "It's time to play 'What's his face first?'" Kimmel added while welcoming the 'Pretty Woman' star onstage.

"I assume you really can't see and you're not just pretending," Kimmel teased. He then proceeded to discuss their decades-old friendship, "I know George maybe a little bit better than George knows me," Roberts bragged in response. "All right tonight we're going to find out if you can recognize George's face without seeing," the television host mocked and welcomed a set of four strangers for the task, Clooney was placed fifth in the row. "They are five men of various types and you take as much time as you like and I'm going to lead you," Kimmel explained. "I'm not going to put my hand in like eyeballs or something right," Roberts joked as she moved towards the strangers.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the 'Money Monster' premiere on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Marsland)

Roberts feels the first stranger's face with her hands and dismisses him saying, "The beard length is good I don't know about the bridge of the nose though." Meanwhile, Clooney pulls an impromptu musical chairs-style move, shifting from second place to fifth. The 'Wonder' actress moves fast from second to fourth dismissing all of them for their unmatchable facial features. Finally, when she reaches Clooney, the 'Ocean's 8' actor hilariously switches his seat with Kimmel, Roberts feels up the comedian's face and exclaims confused, "Is George even out here!" Kimmel then moves out of the seat amid thunderous laughter.

When Julia Roberts first met George Clooney on the set of 'Ocean's Eleven' in 2000, Julia thought: "He's going to be a pal."



24 years later and they still have a great friendship 🤗 pic.twitter.com/kWAgIDftLs — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) April 30, 2024

It takes Julia Roberts less than a second to recognize her best friend, even as Clooney makes funny faces to prank her. Kimmel then comically ends the segment by gifting Roberts a basket full of spoof face creams named - Lotion's 11. Fans loved their camaraderie, "When she said "is he even here?" I was totally blown away, such a perceptive person. You can't deceive Julia Roberts," a viewer joked. "Not even going to ask how she knows his face so intimately by touch alone," a fan wrote in jest.

Julia Roberts: It is like kissing your best friend.



George Clooney: Well thanks for that.



Roberts: And then...



Clooney: You know I was a two-times sexiest man alive?



Roberts ...And then, you go, ‘Wait, my best friend is George Clooney.’ pic.twitter.com/WJU0jLV89k — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 10, 2022

"How smart was Clooney commenting when she was handling the first guy?! I wonder if she recognized his favorite smell he was wearing?" a netizen wondered. The video has since garnered over 5 million views. In 2016 they had addressed their 5-year-old bond by commenting "We've just stitched our lives closer together," in an exclusive with People.