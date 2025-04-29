A ‘DWTS’ judge thinks Robert Irwin could go all the way — and it’s not just because of his last name

Robert Irwin’s ‘DWTS’ Season 34 debut isn’t here yet, but one judge is already making bold predictions

Derek Hough is spilling the beans on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34's first contestant, Robert Irwin, and he certainly has a lot to tell! While attending Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event that took place on Tuesday, April 22, the 'DWTS' judge claimed Robert will be a strong competitor on the longtime ABC dance competition. “He’s coming with them abs!” Hough said of Robert's physical looks, according to People magazine. Robert, well-known by many as the son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, made quite a grand entrance at the star-studded event, turning up shirtless with a snake wrapped around his neck.

Speaking of Robert being the first celebrity competitor on the upcoming season of 'DWTS', Hough went on to say, “It’s been 10 years since that little guy was on that front row rooting for [his sister] Bindi Irwin. And to see the man that he’s become in short 10 years is pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to have him." In addition to this, Hough also stated that he is excited to see Robert “doing his own thing.”

It seems like Robert is following in the footsteps of his elder sister Bindi Irwin, who participated on Season 21 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' Back in the day, Bindi was paired up with Hough, and the duo ended up winning the show in 2015. When Hough was asked whether Robert will be able to live up to his sister Bindi’s reputation or not, he showed his full faith in the Australian conservationist and mentioned he “absolutely” can.

While sharing his thoughts on the Irwin family, Hough also made a big prediction about Robert's future on the dance show. “I think that he, them as a family, they are truly just who they are. What you see is what you get. They are really that kind, they are really that positive, they really do have that energy. It's not upfront. And I think that this show, when you are truly authentic in that way, it really pierces through. So I think in that regard, he's going to go far just based off of the person he is. Now we can just see the kind of moves he's got," Hough explained.

On the other hand, when we talk about Robert, he is overjoyed to be a part of 'DWTS' Season 34. "I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season. I said, 'One day, that's gonna be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!" Irwin shared. Soon after the event, Robert took to his Instagram page and posted a small clip of himself from his appearance on the show when he was just 11. Robert captioned the Instagram post, "11-year-old me is beside himself right now 😂 Bindi, thank you for inspiring me to take on this next adventure 🙌🏼☺️@dancingwiththestars, I’m so grateful for the life-changing experience ahead."