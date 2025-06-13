You’ll never believe how long it can take to get on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — even if you’re picked

Ever since 'Wheel of Fortune' made its debut in 1975, hundreds of Americans have tried their luck to be on the big stage in hopes of changing their lives for good. Reportedly, over one million people apply each year, making the competition incredibly tough. However, from strict selection rules to multiple audition rounds, a systematic approach is in place to ensure the most worthy contestants make it to the spotlight.

(L) Vanna White and (R) host Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

To compete on 'Wheel of Fortune,' the first step is applying through the show's official website. The application includes personal questions like, "Tell us something about yourself that we wouldn't know by looking at you," and "What are your favorite hobbies or things you like to do in your free time?" Applicants can also optionally upload a 60-second video to show off their personality and on-camera appeal, as per People.

Next, candidates must complete five 'Toss-Up' puzzles within 10 minutes in a single session, with a practice section available on the site. After submitting the written application, photo or video, and completing the puzzles, applications are reviewed to determine who moves forward to a virtual audition. If selected, contestants may still wait sometime before making it to the stage. As the FAQ notes, “We try our best to get contestants on the show within 18 months.”

To improve your chances of being selected for 'Wheel of Fortune,' it's important to showcase your authentic personality while staying energetic and positive and expressing genuine enthusiasm rather than just calling it a lifelong dream. The 2023 contestant Fred Fletcher-Jackson, who played a perfect game, credited his lifelong connection to the show, saying, "My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story," he said.

He further noted, "Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it’s happening … Dreams can come true because mine just did." The show’s FAQ also outlines key traits of great contestants, revealing ideal contestants possess a sense of humor, a positive attitude, and strong, confident gameplay that keeps the game moving smoothly and decisively.

Despite preparation, many find the real thing surprisingly intense, as most contestants find the show more challenging than anticipated but describe it as one of the most thrilling experiences of their lives. Show’s FAQ further states, "Most contestants, at the end of a show, say that it was more difficult than they expected and that it was the quickest, most exhilarating time of their lives." It further adds, "We want people to come to the taping with the mindset that they're going to have a good time, win or lose. Hey, you're on America’s Game, so you're already a winner!"

Notably, each year, over 1 million hopefuls audition for 'Wheel of Fortune,' but only about 600 are selected to appear on the show, per CinemaBlend. Due to this intense competition, the game show has a strict one-time-only policy for contestants. As stated in the show’s FAQ, "When we say that spinning the Wheel is a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,' we mean it." This rule ensures that more people get a chance to fulfill their dream of being on the iconic game show.