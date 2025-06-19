‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares emotional story — but no one expected Pat Sajak’s tone-deaf response

"A rare moment of apathy from Pat," said an upset 'Wheel of Fortune' fan while calling out Pat Sajak's rude comment

Pat Sajak may have bid farewell to his hosting duties on 'Wheel of Fortune,' but his legacy continues to live on. Renowned for his witty and calm hosting, Sajak has made sure contestants feel supported throughout the game. However, there have been instances when the beloved host drew major criticism for his remarks. In one such instance, fans slammed Sajak for calling a contestant’s emotional introduction a joke, and we can totally understand the outrage.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak, and model attend the 25th anniversary celebration of the 'Wheel Of Fortune' at Radio City Music Hall September in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz)

During a 'Wheel of Fortune' episode that aired on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, contestant Scott Ingwersen shared a deeply personal story. He began by saying, "It's important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe," per USA Magazine. Ingwersen went on to explain that the first responders who came to his aid were actually paramedics already en route to a job.

Ingwersen recalled their reaction at the time, saying, "The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to a job, and they said, 'It's just a laceration.' But I didn't know what that was, so it freaked me out even more." Now, decades later, he used the national TV moment to offer a heartfelt message of gratitude, saying, "And my toe is reattached, and I just wanted to say 'thank you' to them 30 years later." While the audience clapped for Ingwersen's heartfelt story, Sajak didn't hold back his dry wit and remarked, "That was the most pointless story ever told." He further added, "And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you."

Fans were furious over Sajak's tone-deaf comment and slammed the host on X. A fan commented, "I speak for all of America when I say that we were disappointed that the contestant didn't accidentally say "I'd like to buy a toe," instead of "I'd like to buy a vowel," during gameplay. But it's entirely likely he did say that, and it was just edited out," While another noted, "Doesn’t @patsajak literally have the most pointless job in America." A fan shared, "Agree. A rare moment of apathy from Pat. My husband was quite taken aback." Another remarked, "It isn't the first time @patsajak has said something overly unnecessary. At some point someone has to hold him accountable and make it the last time he does this ."

I speak for all of America when I say that we were disappointed that the contestant didn't accidentally say "I'd like to buy a toe," instead of "I'd like to buy a vowel," during gameplay. But it's entirely likely he did say that, and it was just edited out. — Branik Tybor (@CorduroyAbs) March 11, 2022

Notably, another 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, Ben Tucker, had a humorous and awkward exchange with Sajak during the bonus round. Struggling to solve a puzzle under the 'Fun & Games' category, Tucker guessed, "Taunt a chuck guy?" Chance guy… no, there’s no C. Wacky guy. "Taunt a wacky guy." Once the buzzer rang and the correct answer, "Taking a quick jog," was revealed by Co-host Vanna White, Sajak teasingly responded, saying, "Wow, that was so unclose," adding, "You just didn’t have the letters," per Fox News. Tucker, clearly unimpressed, shot back, "See, I don't consider jogging fun and games," while rolling his eyes and throwing up his arms. Despite the miss, Tucker walked away with $18,000. 'Wheel of Fortune' even acknowledged the moment with a cheeky Instagram caption, "He has a point."