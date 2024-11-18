Watch out for these 'Dune: Prophecy' episodes as cast members reveal their must-watch pick

'Dune: Prophecy' stars have already picked their favorite episodes before final verdict from fans

Fans of Frank Herbert’s iconic 'Dune' universe are in for a treat as the saga expands onto the small screen with 'Dune: Prophecy'. The HBO series isn't just another chapter, it’s a full-fledged origin story, set millennia before Paul Atreides and his destiny as the Lisan al Gaib. You won't see the familiar faces that you loved in the 'Dune' franchise'. Instead, you'll get a deep look into the emergence of the Bene Gesserit.

Despite the rich, complex history of the 'Dune' universe, the creators have kept the HBO series compact, with only six episodes. But each episode is bound to deliver amazing exploration without dragging the narrative. Ahead of the release, the cast members have revealed the episodes they liked the most.

'Dune: Prophecy' stars reveal their favorite episodes

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, along with executive producer Jordan Goldberg and showrunner Alison Schapker assembled at the New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio and each of them had something tantalizing to tease.

Travis Fimmel said, “I want them to get to the sixth, so the sixth." Fimmel will appear as Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with a mysterious past. Backing him up, co-star Olivia Williams said, “You have to. You have to sit through to the sixth. There’s no option," as quoted by Collider.

Emily Watson who plays Valya Harkonnen, leader of Sisterhood, had a different take. She said, "Episode 3 has got some really, really strange, quite disturbing events in it, which seem to come from the fetid brain beside me.”

However, Alison Schapker couldn't pick a favorite. "I couldn't choose between the episodes, but I do agree, we really did try and give each one their own its own identity or their own hour. I think they're really robust and full episodes, and each one really changes things, so I don't think any episode is filler. The world is different after every episode," the showrunner told the outlet.

What to expect from 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

'Dune: Prophecy' takes place 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's film 'Dune'. It follows the story of sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams), the early leaders of the Bene Gesserit, also called the Sisterhood. Their mission is to manipulate the galaxy’s noble houses and secure their influence. However, their grip is threatened by Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), a soldier with mysterious gifts and close ties to Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong).

This isn’t a tale of clean-cut heroism. The Sisterhood is cunning and ruthless, willing to lie, kill, and do whatever it takes to cement their power. “The women that were playing aren’t forward-thinking feminist icons. They’re messed up. They’re the products of this abusive system, and they’ve learned, like an Elizabeth or a Mary, that their power comes from having a veil of unknowability. Despite the science-fiction elements, there’s a texture of ancientness to the whole story," says Watson in a chat with Variety.

In 'Dune Prophecy', you can expect morally complex characters, ancient textures, and a richly layered narrative. Don't mistake it for an average soap opera. The series will explore complex themes of power, ethics, and survival in a cutthroat universe.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer

'Dune: Prophecy' premieres on Max on Sunday, November 17