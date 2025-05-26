‘The Voice’ finalist almost made it to the ‘American Idol’ finale too — and his journey’s just beginning

Set against the unique backdrop of offering rookie singers a platform to shine, 'The Voice' and 'American Idol' are both among the most celebrated shows in the history of television. Both the singing reality shows recently concluded their finales, but one contestant's special connection to both shows is making big news. Although this contestant didn't win 'The Voice's' latest season, his dedication and powerful vocals are an early sign of a prosperous musical career.

The finalist in discussion is Dennis Lorenzo, famously known as Renzo, who mesmerized coaches and fans with his stellar vocal range. Seven years before appearing on 'The Voice,' Renzo auditioned for 'American Idol,' where he shared the emotional story of losing his father and how a gift from his grandparents changed his life. "That's what changed my life...strumming those guitar chords," he said. "It was just like, 'Man, this is what you should be doing.' I've been singing and playing guitar ever since," as per Deseret.

For his audition on 'American Idol,' Renzo performed Allen Stone’s 'Unaware' on a worn-out guitar with a hole in it, impressing the judges with his soulful performance. "You made that thing ... have all the soul that it needs," Lionel Richie remarked, while Luke Bryan said, "It's singers like Renzo who are the reason I signed up to be a judge on Idol." As he walked away with a golden ticket, Katy Perry added, "He's definitely going to bring some competition." Renzo ultimately made it to the top 10 and later had the opportunity to perform a duet of 'Unaware' with Allen Stone during the top 24 round.

On the other hand, during Renzo's blind audition on 'The Voice,' Legend was the first coach to turn around. Legend was so determined to secure Renzo for his team that, "he even hit his 'block' button to prevent Adam Levine from getting the chance to be his coach. As Legend anticipated, Levine did indeed turn around during Renzo's performance of 'Simple Man,' but the Maroon 5 frontman was unaware he had been blocked until the song ended. By the end of Renzo’s audition, every coach but Kelsea Ballerini had turned around. Ballerini praised his talent, saying he "deserved a four-chair turn," but explained her decision not to turn, saying, "I believed the other coaches would be a better fit for the singer." In the end, Renzo chose Legend as his coach.

Notably, before 'American Idol,' Renzo's journey was far from easy. He moved from West Philadelphia to Atlanta, crashing on friends' couches and studio floors. Later, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he experienced homelessness. "I lived in a tent," he told Metro Philadelphia, adding, "When they asked me where I lived, I had to say, 'Around the corner.'" Despite the hardships, Renzo persevered and eventually found stability, meeting his wife and starting a family. When asked about his musical influences, Renzo named Childish Gambino, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Katy Perry. "Not many people know this, but Katy Perry inspired me to start producing music," he revealed. "When I was in Atlanta, sleeping on floors and stuff, her album Prism really inspired me."