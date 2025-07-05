After a big rejection, this couple returns to ‘AGT’ with midair spins and fireworks — all on roller skates

Simon Cowell was already impressed with a duo on ‘BGT’, but they are back with a more ferocious act this time on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

A popular act, Stardust, that won hearts on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ made a grand return on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The dancing duo, famous for their roller-skating skills, had not only cleared the auditions in the British format but also made it all the way to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Simon Cowell, who had interestingly given their act the Golden Buzzer during the auditions, as reported by Collider.

Yevhenii Yemelianenko and Vlada Kamyshnikova –the two-member team– were seen on the June 24, 2025 episode of ‘AGT.’ In the episode, Yemelianenko admitted, "Standing in the darkness and understanding that the dream is finished at that point, it was really hard to accept. We just felt heartbroken.” The athlete added, "We decided that that’s not the finish of the story, that we need to see Simon again and prove him wrong, that we can do even more. We know how painful it is to go home, so we need to prove ourselves this time."

Taking the stage, Yemelianenko assured Cowell, ​​"We fixed our mistakes. We came up stronger this time. And we came here to win Simon back." Before they began their act, the couple shared a sweet kiss on stage and began to dance on a small white podium while on roller skates. Soon, they were seen defying gravity as they spun on the podium, with Sofia Vergara's jaw dropping in shock.

The couple flew up in the air, still spinning on harnesses. What made things incredible and scary at the same time was that Kamyshnikova held her partner with her legs and not hands, while spinning around. This was followed by another mindblowing stunt that saw her use a belt to have a grip around her partner, as they spun at high speed, above the podium. Their death-defying act got even more intense when they were again pulled up in the air, and a firework burst out of Kamyshnikova's shoe, which definitely made even tough cookie Cowell smile and be proud of the act he once loved.

The excitement was real, as every person in the theatre, including the judges, was seen giving Stardust a standing ovation. “Amazing, seriously amazing,” Cowell was heard reiterating after he couldn't believe his eyes. “I could see moves that are difficult, that are different, that are special. I think you deserve this,” the Modern Family actress said as she raised her hand and hit the Golden Buzzer hard for the couple. As per The Sun, Stardust is a roller-skating duo, a Ukrainian married couple. Interestingly, they have not only appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ but also on ‘Lithuania's Got Talent’ as well as ‘Ukraine’s Got Talent.’