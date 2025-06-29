With a service dog, text-to-speech app, and bold joke — comedian with cerebral palsy wins over ‘AGT’ judges

Ahren Belisle made a cheeky joke about Sofia Vergara and her response was golden

Freshly single in the market, 'America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara caught the attention of specially abled stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle during the auditions in 2023. Belisle, who suffers from cerebral palsy, stunned the audience and the judges with his slapstick jokes and even flirted with the Colombian actress. He surprisingly received a positive response from Vergara for his cheeky statement. The Canadian performer used a text-to-voice app on his phone during his act and hilariously blamed autocorrect for his verbal gaffe, as per NBC. “Interestingly enough,” he said, “the silence while I type just builds tension during a set, and I think people enjoy watching me laugh at my own joke that I’m writing.”

During the act Belisle encouraged his service dog Al to "Fetch me a girlfriend! Go fetch Sofia 'viagra'," he said, before innocently reacting, "Oh no, damn autocorrect. I meant Sofia Vergara." "I'm right here! I'm single!" the 'Modern Family' actress sportingly responded. Vergara had just split from her husband, Joe Manganiello, after almost completing their seven-year itch, citing "irreconcilable differences". Bestie Heidi Klum didn't leave the opportunity to tease Vergara, "Has anyone ever called you...Sofia viagra?" Klum spoke in jest. To which the Colombian actress flirtingly responded, "No, they have not called me like that before, but I am single."

Belisle's roast performance earned a standing ovation from Vergara and Howie Mandel, "I love the way you look at life. I love that that's what makes you so funny that you make fun of yourself. That you are so, like, happy with yourself," the Griselda actress gushed. "I love this guy. I agree with Sofia. If anybody deserves to go on in voting for one of the two, it is you. Your timing is great, your personality is great, and I've been a fan of yours since you were first here. I love when you work dirty, we can't see it here, but you're brilliant," Mandel praised the young comedian. "I mean, you are naturally funny. If you're a comedian, that's what it's all about. Unlike other acts tonight, I actually wanted it to go on longer," Simon Cowell reacted.

"I love how you figured out your dream to become a comedian, and it's beautiful to see you up there being so happy and making all of us laugh. Thank you so much for being here," Klum fawned over Belisle. The Canadian comedian went on to the live rounds and swiftly worked his way to the top 11 in the competition. Belisle proceeded to gain a place among the top 3 of season 18, and for the finale, he was pitted against dance group Murmuration. Unfortunately, Belisle couldn't accomplish his dream of winning the AGT. Recalling his audition, he said, "Sofia said, 'I hope you are the one comedian that finally wins AGT.' Winning AGT would be an amazing way to really skyrocket my comedy career and to continue my reach. I want to spend every day making people laugh."