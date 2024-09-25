Was 'Doctor Odyssey' really filmed on a cruise ship? Here's everything we know

Doctor Odyssey's opening scene dives into luxury, showcasing a cruise ship with two dazzling pools

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated medical drama 'Doctor Odyssey' has been making waves (pun intended) with its luxurious cruise ship setting and high-stakes medical emergencies. However, many may be surprised that the show wasn't filmed on a cruise ship. Instead, the production team opted to create elaborate sets in a Los Angeles studio to recreate the opulent environments of the Odyssey.

Lead actor Joshua Jackson revealed that he was relieved filming didn't take place on an actual cruise ship, citing concerns about being away from his family for extended periods. "If we were filming on an actual cruise ship, it would make it very hard for me to drop my daughter off at school in the morning," Jackson shared, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The decision to film in a studio also allowed for greater control over logistics, cost, lighting, and safety.

How did 'Doctor Odyssey's production team create its opulent cruise ship sets?

A still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

Principal photography for 'Doctor Odyssey' took place in Los Angeles, California, from June 17, 2024, to January 29, 2025. While some exterior scenes were filmed in locations in the South Bay and Harbor regions, particularly in San Pedro and Wilmington, the cruise ship sequences were entirely studio-based. The production team utilized soundstages to construct elaborate sets, including sprawling deck areas, extravagant ballrooms, and medical facilities.

How did Los Angeles become the perfect backdrop for 'Doctor Odyssey'?

A still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

Los Angeles offered the perfect blend of versatility and accessibility for filming. San Pedro, home to the Port of Los Angeles, provided a dramatic backdrop for scenes depicting the cruise liner docked or sailing off from port. The area's maritime activity and cruise ship terminals made it an ideal location for capturing authentic portside scenes. Neighboring Wilmington also served as a filming location, offering a mix of industrial and suburban landscapes.

The decision to film in Los Angeles also allowed 'Doctor Odyssey' to capitalize on California's generous financial incentives and tap into the city's seasoned talent pool. Other notable productions filmed in and around Los Angeles include 'Rebel Ridge,' ABC's 'High Potential,' Max's 'Hacks,' and 'Grey's Anatomy.' While 'Doctor Odyssey' may not have been filmed on an actual cruise ship, its luxurious settings and dramatic storylines are sure to intrigue audiences nonetheless.

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer