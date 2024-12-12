Virgin River's timeline is absolutely baffling, but there's one way Season 6 can fix it

Netflix's 'Virgin River' has been our favorite for many reasons. From the heartwarming plot to relatable characters, the show has managed to carve a special place in our hearts. But one thing that has left fans scratching their heads is its bizarre timeline.

'Virgin River' made its debut in 2019 and has delivered five seasons so far. Our problem is that 'Virgin River' span only less than a year, even though five years have passed in real time.

Why Virgin River's slow timeline is problematic

The timeline of 'Virgin River' can be best understood by Charmine's (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy. We learn about her pregnancy in Season 1 and she finally has her twins delivered in Season 5. So, even though five years have passed in the real world, the events of the 'Virgin River' are stuck in the same year.

However, at one glance fans may not realize this stagnant timeline. This is because of the show's ability to keep the viewers entertained by other characters' storylines. Throughout the five seasons, we see a lot happening in Jack's (Martin Henderson) and Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) life. They meet, fall in love, move in together, go through one problem after another, get engaged, get pregnant, and even have a miscarriage. Even when it comes to other characters' lives like Preacher (Colin Lawrence) or Brie (Zibby Allen), there's not a moment of boredom. But let us tell you, all of this is happening while Charmine is still pregnant.

How 'Virgin River' can fix its timeline in Season 6

The creators of the show have realised the problematic timeline and the rectification has begun with Season 5. The release of 'Virgin River' Season 5 was split into two parts -- ten episodes were released in September 2023 while two more episodes were released in November. This season used a time jump to bring the events closer to having a timeline that makes sense with its plot.

The time jump is important because there's so much happening in the lives of these characters. By stretching the events over a more fitting timeline, the growth of relationships and character developments feel more authentic and believable. Season 6 needs to keep up the pace, even if it needs another time jump. It would help the show in two ways- firstly, the wedding of Mel and Jack won't feel rushed especially after everything happened in Season 5; and secondly, the show really needs to catch up with a rather realistic timeline.

