'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer brings back one major character ahead of Mel and Jack's wedding

It's that time of the year when we get to return to the fictional town of beautiful landscapes and relatable characters. Netflix's popular show 'Virgin River' is back with Season 6 and the official trailer has arrived.

On Friday, November 29, Netflix released 'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer loaded with romantic tension, emotional turmoil, and its signature small-town twists. Though this season's highlight would be Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) dreamy wedding, there's so much drama around them, that we truly can't wait for its premiere.

What happened in 'Virgin River' Season 5?

'Virgin River' Season 5 premiered on Netflix on September 7, 2023. Since it's been over a year, let's give you a small recap of the major events that happened towards the end of it. Mel who desperately wanted to become a mother has another miscarriage in Season 5. The tragic event certainly brings a setback in Mel and Jack's relationship but Mel finally realizes that she can't keep risking her existing relationship for her dream of motherhood. And therefore, they decide to together figure out another way to expand their family. They also buy Lilly’s farm and build a home for themselves.

On the other hand, we learn that the father of Charmaine Roberts's (Lauren Hammersley) babies is the drug kingpin Calvin (David Cubitt), whom everyone believed to be dead, but he isn't. Coming to Jack's sister, Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen), she breaks up with Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and pursues a relationship with Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini).

There is enough drama going on at Doctor's house as well. Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury) are expecting a baby, while we all know about Denny's health condition. Lizzie is keeping the baby while pursuing her career in Virgin Town instead of going to college. Meanwhile, although Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) is still recovering from her traumatic brain injury, she has proved once again that she is the best person to govern the city.

What to expect in 'Virgin River' Season 6?

The trailer of 'Virgin River' gives us ample cues of what to expect ahead in the lives of each character. While Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, it won't be free from major bumps. Pregnancy complications, buried secrets, and external pressures seem ready to test their love yet again before they finally say, "I do."

Brie would also remain in the spotlight, juggling her budding romance with Mike and unresolved feelings for ex-boyfriend Brady. It seems that we would get a spicy love triangle as Brie would have to choose between her past and her present.

The trailer also raises our anticipation with the return of a charming character. Remember Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) who worked at Jack's bar and left to train for the military in Season 4? Well, he is making a surprising return in Season 6. Since he and Lizze shared a romantic relationship, his return would complicate things for Lizzie, who is now pregnant with Denny's child. Moreover, characters like Hope, Doc (Tim Matheson), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), and Joey Barnes (Jenny Cooper) will bring their own dramas to the table.

When will 'Virgin River' Season 6 release?

'Virgin River' Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, November 19. For four seasons, Netflix dropped all the episodes simultaneously but it changed its pattern in 2023 by dividing the release of Season 5 into two parts.

The streaming giant has not yet revealed how it's going to release the upcoming season but we are keeping our fingers crossed, hoping to get all the episodes at once.