'Virgin River' Season 6's opening episode title hints at a major change

As 'Virgin River' Season 6 inches closer to its release, one detail about Episode 1 has already set off a wave of exciting theories

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 5

It's time to fasten your seat belts as 'Virgin River' Season 6 is about to land on Netflix. This season will primarily revolve around Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) wedding, as the trailer suggests. However, it wouldn't be short of its usual drama that makes the show worth our time.

Mel and Jack's relationship hasn't been a smooth one. Apart from facing multiple complications as a couple, they have their individual challenges and traumas that have been affecting them to date. Season 6 would continue to explore them with much more impact. Fans can expect a major twist in Season 6's first episode, as its intriguing title has already sparked a flurry of theories.

Theory 1: Mel could find more secrets about her family in 'Virgin River'

Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

'Virgin River' Season 5 ended with Mel finally finding who her actual father is! (Spoiler: It's Everett Reid, also called Champ). He initially denied any connection but later came around with a pile of postcards from Mel’s mother and a cryptic message. Reid had something important to tell Mel and the suspense has been killing us since then.

'Virgin River' Season 6 Episode 1 is titled 'Brothers and Sisters' and we can't stop thinking about what it could mean for Mel. Does she have more siblings? Our guess is that Mel's discovery of her new family is just getting started. A floating theory is that Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) could be Mel's half-sister. Just the mere thought of it is giving me goosebumps. If that happens, the drama would shoot up to a whole new level since they both share a twisted history in the town. Charmaine was jealous of Mel ever since she arrived in town. And her jealousy wasn't for nothing. Jack actually left her to be with Mel.

Despite the differences, Mel helped Charmaine to deliver her twin babies. Now this is just a wild theory and we’ll have to wait if Mel truly has step-siblings or if the title means something else entirely.

Theory 2: 'Virgin River' Season 6 Episode 1 could be all about Jack

Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

It's highly probable that Season 6 will explore Jack's bond with his family. Season 1 of the series suggested that Jack had multiple sisters. However, we have only watched his sibling bond with Brie (Zibby Allen) so far. Chances are that Season 6 would showcase his relationship with his other sisters - Mary, Donna, and Jeannie. Since Jack is getting married, his sisters may enter the narrative and we can hope for major family drama to unfold in Jack's life.

In either case, one thing's for sure: the upcoming season is going to be full of complex relationships, revelations, and juicy twists.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, December 19