‘Virgin River’ Season 6's main love story is a parade of red flags, here's why

'Virgin River' is one of the most popular shows on Netflix in the romance genre. The show tackles serious themes like PTSD, miscarriage, rape, and grief while giving its characters the romance they need in life. At the center of the story are Mel and Jack, who fall in love in Season 1 itself. The next seasons follow their ups and downs, as they navigate through this new relationship while handling their individual traumas.

In 'Virgin River' Season 6, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) will be walking down the aisle. It is certainly an exciting moment for fans who love their chemistry. But we have mixed feelings about this couple.

Virgin River's Jack is a walking red flag

Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

There's no denying the fact that Jack and Mel had an instant spark when they first met in Season 1. But their relationship isn't something I would encourage, in real life. Jack was dating Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) for two years when he met Mel and fell in love. And what did Jack do? He dumped Charmaine and wasn't very cordial about it.

He blamed Charmaine for expecting too much from him while asserting that he always wanted things casual between them. He wasn't wrong but neither was Charmaine. That was a discussion that happened two years ago when they first met. You don't expect things to remain casual for so long. Jack blaming Charmaine was the moment when we knew that it would take us a long time to like him.

Jack's character is as problematic as it gets

'Virgin River' returns for Season 6 one year after Season 5's premiere (Netflix)

We understand that nobody is perfect. Just like anyone else, Jack has his problems too. But Mel falling in love with him is like walking towards a disaster. He has a drinking problem and we get to see the consequences of it when Mel is pregnant.

He wants to have authority over Charmaine's twins (until the truth is revealed) but is reluctant to have a child when Mel asks for the first time. He is that guy who doesn't want to hurt a woman but somehow always ends up breaking their heart.

And honestly, we are so tired of watching a man who needs to be fixed by a woman. In the show, Mel always tries to fix his issues as if he is her little lad. But he is not. It takes a village to finally push him into therapy. A green flag guy would understand where the issues are and would himself take the necessary steps to rectify them before its too late. Hats off to Mel who tolerates all his drama and still loves him. We kinda agreed with Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) when he said that Mel deserved better, though the way he said came out too wrong.

We just hope that Jack improves himself in Season 6 and becomes the lovable, worthy protagonist we all deserve.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19