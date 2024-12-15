Will Paige return to 'Virgin River' Season 6? Here's what we know about show's most 'annoying' character

Ahead of 'Virgin River' Season 6's release, here's everything you need to know about Paige and Preacher's story arc

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River'

As Netflix braces for the release of 'Virgin River' Season 6, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The beloved drama has been running strong since 2019, with each season offering fresh joys, drama, revelations, and heart-wrenching moments.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer gave us a brief of all the things we can expect ahead. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) wedding remains the center of the plot while we see Brie's (Zibby Allen), Brady's (Ben Hollingsworth), and Mike's (Marco Grazzini) become more complicated than ever. Lizzie is pregnant with Denny's (Sarah Dugdale) child and we can expect massive drama unfolding in their lives as well. But the intrigue remains around Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and whether Paige (played by Lexa Doig) will return to his life.

How did 'Virgin River' Season 5 end for Paige and Preacher?

Lexa Doig and Colin Lawrence in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Paige and Preacher's complicated relationship is well-known to fans of 'Virgin River'. Even before they could start dating, their connection took a dramatic turn for the worse, reaching a point where reconciliation seemed impossible. Paige accidentally killed her abusive ex-husband and Preacher volunteered to take care of it. When Paige absconded, Preacher took the responsibility of her son, Christopher.

Realizing he couldn't wait for Paige forever, Preacher gave love a second chance. He started dating Kaia (Kandyse McClure), a firefighter, who had secrets of her own. In Season 5, Kaia received a call that a body was found after the wildfire devastation. It's the body of Wes (Steve Bacic), the husband of Paige.

When Paige returned to the Virgin River, Preacher urged her to stay. Despite being involved with Kaia, he still hoped to rekindle his relationship with Paige. However, she made a different choice. In the final scenes of 'Virgin River' Season 5, Paige leaves the town with her son, seeking a fresh start. This left everyone wondering about the fate of this character in the upcoming season.

Paige may not return in 'Virgin River' Season 6

A still from 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Although Wes's body has been discovered and the town's biggest secret is on the verge of being revealed, Paige may not return in Season 6. The show's executive producer Patrick Sean Smith hinted that Season 6 will not reintroduce Paige, as per a report by Economic Times. He further mentioned that the new season will revolve around Preacher's relationship with Kaia, putting their love to test.

However, this doesn't mean that the character of Paige has been completely removed from the show. Since 'Virgin River' has already been confirmed for Season 7, we expect her to return sooner or later. After all, she must not let Preacher take the fall for a crime he didn't commit.

Fans share strong opinions about Paige in 'Virgin River'

Lexa Doig in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Paige isn't exactly a likable character in 'Virgin River'. On Reddit, one fan wrote, "Paige is so bad. I hate her as a character and everything she put Christopher through." Another fan added, "Agreed. She’s annoying AF. Absolutely can’t stand her character!"

Speculating about the character's fate, another Reddit user wrote, "I hope she returns to take the fall." Well, keeping in mind that Paige and Preacher's secret is the biggest secret of the town, we can't wait how things unfold in Season 6 and Season 7.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19

