'Virgin River' needs to give its 'bad boy' a break in Season 6

One thing that makes 'Virgin River' popular is its relatable and heart-warming characters. The Netflix show revolves around the romantic relationship between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson), but there are plenty of side characters with each one offering an engaging sub-plot to keep you engaged.

To raise the drama for our beloved characters, we've got some shady players as well. Calvin (David Cubitt) and Mellisa (Barbara Pollard) are the major negative forces bringing chaos to the town called Virgin River. And Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) gets so deeply entangled with them that he can't even find a way out of their illegal businesses. Five seasons are enough for viewers to make a strong opinion about Brady. Some love him and some hate him, but one can't truly ignore him.

Brady's redemption arc should pay off in 'Virgin River' Season 6

Brady's arc in 'Virgin River' has been a rollercoaster. He wasn't really introduced as a likable guy in Seasons 1 and 2. And let me say it clearly- he was a walking red flag. He was disrespectful, impulsive, and got entangled in all the wrong circles. It was truly a palm-face moment when Brie (Zibby Allen) got involved with him.

But Brady learned his lessons and his transformation is a stunning example of redemption. By Season 3, he realizes that he is lurking in dangerous territory and makes a quick decision to distance himself from Calvin. He makes honest attempts to prove to Brie that he is a changed man. But he learns the hard way that taking an exit from the criminal world isn't a piece of cake.

Even in Season 5, we see him struggling due to his poor decisions. From being wrongfully accused of shooting Jack to getting dragged into Melissa’s fentanyl empire, the poor guy just can't seem to catch a break.

The man has been through a lot, and we feel that Season 6 should finally give him the break he's long overdue. Yes, he's not perfect, but let's all agree that the imperfections of each character is what makes this show compelling.

Our take on Brady and Brie's love story in 'Virgin River'

There's no denying the fact that Brady and Brie had an explosive chemistry. But they aren't an ideal match for each other. Brady is a criminal while Brie works as a lawyer. Two opposing sides of the law just don’t belong under the same roof.

Brie realizes that she has no future with Brady and finally decides to give Mike (Marco Grazzini) a chance. Now even though Brie and Mike don't share the hot chemistry as Brie and Brady, they still make a sensible couple. Mike is a police officer and has been swooning over Brie since he first met her.

But then, love isn't always about making safe choices, is it? Brady has proved that he could go to any lengths for Brie. He is raw, unpolished, and real. We have seen him change all because of his love for Brie. Now that's something that every woman finds attractive.

In Season 5, Brady meets Lark and forms an instant connection. The season ended with us wondering if Brie and Brady's love story was finally over. We are soon to get our answers in Season 6. In a brief glimpse of Season 6's trailer, we see the former lovers meeting again.

We don't know yet how Brady's arc will shape in new season. But we know one thing- Brady deserves better, with Brie or without her. He truly needs to heal from his traumatic past and his disastrous choices.

