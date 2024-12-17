'Virgin River' Season 6 fans convinced over wild Mel Monroe theory that may likely come true

Ahead of the release of 'Virgin River' Season 6, fans have predicted a major twist in Mel Monroe's life

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 5

'Virgin River' is incomplete without complex relationships and bombshell revelations. The Netflix series is returning with Season 6 on Thursday, December 19, and fans have already come up with several theories of how the story will proceed. One of the most popular theories revolves around Season 5's revelation about Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) biological father.

'Virgin River' Season 5 ended with Mel finding out that her biological father is Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson). When she attempted to connect with him, he shunned her, leaving her heartbroken. But fans feel that the drama would continue in Season 6 with a major twist.

'Virgin River' fans predict major twist in Mel Monroe's life

Alexandra Breckenridge returns as Mel Monroe in Season 6 of 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

After Season 5's bombshell revelation, fans believe that Mel could be the half-sibling of Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley). A Reddit user wrote, "I still think it's Charmaine's dad and they end up being step-sisters."

Another fan added, "OMG, that would be interesting. You know, I think Charmaine is going to pass away during labor, so Mel, as her step-sister, could adopt the twins. Moreover, we'd have extra drama since they're Calvin's children."

If this turns out to be true, it would further complicate the dynamics between the two romantic rivals. Charmaine was introduced as Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) friend with benefits. While Jack kept things casual, Charmaine was hoping to have a future with him. However, when Mel arrives in town, Jack falls for her and dumps Charmaine. Since then, Charmaine saw Mel as her enemy and blamed her for the breakup.

Why 'Virgin River' shouldn't pursue this fan theory

Lauren Hammersley in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

As someone who loves watching 'Virgin River', I believe that the show shouldn't go down this path. We have seen Charmaine and Mel's rivalry for five seasons and at this point, it doesn't matter anymore. In Season 5's finale, Charmaine finally gives birth to the twins after a five-season-long pregnancy, and guess what, it is Mel who helps her in the delivery.

Though the half-sibling theory would add further drama to their lives, it's best if they end it with a simple reconciliation between both of them. With Mel and Jack's wedding happening soon, we hope to see some new drama unfold, and Charmaine shouldn't be the one. Charmaine has dominated the storyline for five seasons and we just want a break from it and see the protagonists with newer issues to deal with!

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19