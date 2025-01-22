Viewers call 'Yellowstone' the 'most ridiculous TV show' due to certain scenes: "My IQ dropped..."

The highly acclaimed Western drama series Yellowstone ended on December 15th. The original plotline abruptly changed with Kevin Costner's unexpected exit from the show. Viewers pointed out that the writing became a dull ride from season 4 and culminated in sub-par standards towards the season 5 finale. Fans on a Reddit thread discussed the outcome of 'random killings and murders' depicted in the show in the name of senseless entertainment. They also took issue with clumsy characters that emerged and vanished throughout the plot without having any connection to it.

"I thoroughly enjoyed watching it. I felt like my IQ dropped a good 25 points for having done it. Some of the characters that the actors play are fun, and good actors to do it. But holy shit the dialog was abysmal. And the choices the characters make are literally unbelievable," a fan wrote in sarcasm. "At some point, it became too much. (But I still kept watching.) I mean, seriously, the writers just gave up and dropped the lot thread many homes. I was binge-watching and at some point thought “I’ve never killed anyone. Am I supposed to be killing people?” It took me like two seconds to answer myself with a “no,” but that’s how often killing is used as a solution in this series," another viewer commented referring to the unnecessary gore scenes.

Finished Yellowstone. Five seasons, 53 episodes (2018-2024). Good characters and interesting story. Beautiful setting and cinematography. However, writing got worse with moments of both brilliance and stupidity. That said, the series kept me watching until the end. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/TGNiNS7sNL — Daniel Burapavong (@TD2timeMVP) December 23, 2024

"I stopped. It is so stupid-just a bunch of action scenes one after the other and Beth spewing her hate everywhere and being edgy. Drinking her whiskey or smoking. Ohh so edgy," an online user criticized. "It's a western soap opera. Folks shouldn't go in expecting anything more than that," a fan mocked. "Taylor Sheridan just took an existing idea from a show that he was on and swapped out the motos and patches for horsey’s and cowboy hats," another critic wrote.

The plot writing in Yellowstone is shit but the dialogue and interpersonal writing is incredible. It’s like Sorkin wrote a modern Western that mostly sucks — borito (@GaggedBurrito) November 16, 2024

Viewers also grew impatient with the show characters for portraying recurring themes without logical justification. As per Looper, fans got tired of watching Monica Dutton played by Kelsey Asbille constantly act like a victim on the show. They wished that her character came to an end towards season four because of the annoying plotline, "I still can't stand Monica. She's depressed, she thinks she's better than everyone else & her driving herself to the hospital when she's going into labor was incredibly stupid. They need to either write her character in a better light or kill her off," a fan expressed on Reddit.

"Plus the writers supply her with all the unrealistically racist mean white people for her to satisfy her victim complex. Why does everything have to be so goddamn woke," an online user slammed the writers for the unrealistic storyline. Similarly, viewers despised Rip Wheeler for being ill-tempered and unforgiving throughout the show. According to The Mirror, they called him a bully, "I’ve tried really hard to like him but I just can’t I hate his character, imo the dude is just a big bully and I can’t stand dudes like that," a Reddit user criticized.

TAYLOR SHERIDAN a word of advice. Don’t write or put yourself into your own shoes ever again. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/MWcSYM1SdW — 🎬🎞️🎥🍿Anthony (@mrfilmstock) December 9, 2024

Ardent admirers of the neo-classical drama advised Sheridan to stay away from "writing himself" into the plotline. According to NME, they mocked the show's creator for turning the show into trash with his ego-stoked writing. Calling the series "objectively hilarious" fans wished that Sheridan would take up his writer's job seriously.