'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz close Schwartz & Sandy as Bravo checks dry up

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have yet to announce the exact date when the pub will close its doors

There’s only a little time left before Schwartz & Sandy’s closes its doors for good, and Tom Schwartz has already expressed his gratitude to his followers for their support. In late November 2024, Tom Schwartz and his Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, and 'Vanderpump Rules' best friend, Tom Sandoval, announced that they would be leaving their beloved pub before the year’s end. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been a team from the beginning of 'VPR'.

While the former contentedly rode in a sidecar, the latter was typically the ringleader when it came to bold ideas. After entertaining fans and their employer, Lisa Vanderpump, for several seasons, the two closest friends eventually teamed up with her on TomTom. The two expanded even further in November 2022 when they came up with the concept for Schwartz & Sandy's, another bar. The restaurant opened just months before Sandy's long-term partner was cheated on, triggering the infamous Scandoval. Unfortunately, the bar never gained traction.

TomTom losing their 'VPR' checks major impact on their business

Since they realized they wouldn't have another season's revenue to keep things afloat, the question arises: were they forced to close? This assumes they were aware of their termination at least a week before the formal announcement.

It's difficult to envision this establishment turning a profit, especially in such a short amount of time. They massively overspent on development, hired Tom Sandoval, and continued to make lease payments while delaying the opening for several months. He even depleted his mother's retirement funds, which he was meant to reimburse. That band of his will shortly have a 'Go Fund Me' event. Together, they claimed to have contributed about a million dollars, if not more.

Schwartz & Sandy was forced to close its doors in 2024 (Instagram/@schwartzandsandys)

Tom Schwartz and 'VPR' BFF Tom Sandoval spent way too much on their bar

The fact that Tom Sandoval persuaded Tom Schwartz to continue pouring money into that bar still shocks us. It's not as if they were working with LVP's funds or budget. From the beginning, Tom Sandoval undermined that limit. He had time for a torrid affair, but why?

In addition, he had time to put together a karaoke band of twelve people. Since LVP requested him to participate in TomTom, his ego has been out of control. Both Bravo stars were unable to decide whether to preserve their lives, often squandering money on extravagant wallpaper and lighting designs instead.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are closing their LA bar Schwartz & Sandy's (Instagram/@twschwa)

Tom Sandoval blindsided 'VPR' BFF Tom Schwartz in business

When coming up with ideas, neither of the Toms appeared to agree, and situations frequently featured Tom Sandoval getting distracted and needing to be pulled back. Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz was left feeling abandoned. Their arrogance reached huge dimensions when their West Hollywood bar, TomTom, became successful.

Business took a hit due to the scandal itself. Fans and customers quickly called for a boycott of the Franklin Village restaurant once it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had cheated. Tom Sandoval destroyed both his and Tom Schwartz's future with a single, lustful, self-centered decision.