'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent reveals she once drank her own breast milk

Lala Kent shares her daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett and used IUI to have her second child independently

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent is opening up about one pretty unexpected and very personal moment. The new mom recently appeared on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, where she revealed that she drank her own breast milk and explained the reason for doing so. “I pumped when I got here, but there was nowhere to put my breast milk to save,” Lala explained. Not wanting to waste the milk, she cooled down and added some to her coffee. “I put it in my coffee and drank 10 ounces of breast milk this morning,” she said with a laugh. When the podcast host asked why she didn’t just throw it out, Lala was quick to respond, “I’m not going to dump it down the sink!” For Lala, breast milk is valuable, and she wasn’t about to let it go to waste.

Lala, who welcomed her second daughter, Sosa, in September 2024 via artificial insemination, has gotten candid about the road to nursing. The 'Vanderpump Rules' star had been transparent prior to Sosa’s birth about being unsure of breastfeeding but revealed how much it meant to her now to have gotten the opportunity to be able to nurse both of her daughters naturally. “As my night nurse says, I have a good factory,” joked Lala on the podcast. “I don't know how that happened either. Because I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding. I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll do it. Maybe my milk will come in. Maybe it won't. Maybe she’ll latch me. Maybe she won’t. We’ll just see.’ [And] I don’t know that I would give my baby someone else’s booby milk.”

Lala has earlier spoken about her decision to choose a sperm donor for her second child on ‘Vanderpump Rules’. It was an emotional and highly personal decision, and there really was one donor that pulled at the heartstrings of Lala herself due to several factors. Lala said that when she was going through the donor profiles, she immediately gravitated toward the first option. She liked how he spoke about his closeness with his dad-a trait that paralleled her own attachment to her father.

Then there was her well-contemplated answer to a question about what she would want to tell her future kids. “It just, like, hit me. It just felt right...” she said, adding, “I didn't want this baby to face anything more than [what] they’re already gonna have to face.” She revealed how it was indeed a huge decision for her, and she was grateful for being able to go through the process. “This is not how I pictured my life. I'm just beyond grateful that this is an option,” she explained. “If there’s one thing that I feel like I’m good at in my life, [it’s] that I’m a good mama. So, this is very fun, but, obviously, we’re picking my baby daddy.”

The Bravo star has a three-year-old daughter, Ocean, with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. After her split from the producer, Lala felt she didn't need a man to have more children. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she chose to conceive her second baby via intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor, as she wanted to take matters into her own hands and not just sit around waiting for a partner to have more kids. “It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You're going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’”

She called for other women to explore other means of starting a family and said, “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let's talk about a different route that we can take. It's 2024! There are many ways to have a baby, and you don't need a man to do it.” As she looks to the future, Lala is already considering growing her family. She revealed she still has 16 vials from the same sperm donor and is open to having another baby someday. “And if I have a third, what’s one more?” she said.