‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent introduces her second child, reveals baby girl’s unique name

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent gave birth to her daughter Sosa Kent earlier this month on Tuesday, September 3, a day after her birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lala Kent has welcomed her second child into the world! The 'Vanderpump Rules' star recently took to her Instagram page to share the first glimpse of her baby girl aong with her unique name.

On Monday, September 9, the Bravo star shred an adorable black and white photograph of her daughter on her socials. “Sosa Kent," she wrote alongside a monochromatic picture of her daughter's tiny feet placed on a blanket. In addition to her newborn, Lala is also a doting mother to her 3-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, whom she welcomed with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in the year 2021. It seems like Lala has a thing for quirky names.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent shares she waited to disclose second baby’s name due to Beyonce

For those who may not know, Lala Kent gave birth to her daughter Sosa Kent earlier this month on Tuesday, September 3, a day after her birthday. She then revealed that her little one had arrived on her Instagram page after a day but didn't disclose the name of her baby girl.

During the latest episode of her podcast, 'Give Them Lala', she said that she would be reveal her baby girl's name on September 4. "Today is Beyonce's birthday, it's her day. I need to make sure that we can't announce today...No one's gonna give a s**t. It's Beyoncé's birthday," Lala explained. "I'm going to wait...Baby S deserves her moment," she further added.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent waited before revealing her second daughter's name (Instagram/@lalakent)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent reveals names she considered for second child

Lala Kent took her own sweet time to finalize the name of her second baby. Throughout her second pregnancy, she referred to her little one simply as, 'Baby S.' During a Instagram question and answer session in March 2024, Lala spilled the beans on a couple of names she considered for her second baby before finalizing Sosa. Snow, Mighty, and Lion were a few names that popped up in Lala's head.

While making an appearance in an episode of 'The Talk', Lala revealed that her daughter Ocean also had a specific name in her mind. "She likes the name Donna, and of course, I'm like, who's Donna? It's this beautiful woman who lived in our apartment complex. But if it's a boy, you guys, I could name it The Don. What a full circle moment from last season," she said.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent took her own sweet time to finalize the name of her second baby (Instagram/@lalakent)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent used a sperm donor to conceive a second baby

Lala Kent's journey to having her second child hasn't been a piece of cake. In the past, she has opendly disccused about conceiving her second baby with the help of a sperm donor. She went through a list of sperm donors and took her family's help to make the final call.

The 'Give Them Lala' podcast host announced her second pregnancy in March 2024. “I’m expanding my pod,” she penned alongside a snap of her baby bump. The next month, Lala shared that she was expecting another baby girl. On September 4, the reality TV star revealed on her Instagram Story that she delivered her daughter by writing, “Welcome into the world, my love.”