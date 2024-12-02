Lala Kent hits back trolls who criticised her daughter Ocean's teeth

Lala Kent welcomed her daughter Ocean with former partner Randall Emmett

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Lala Kent is hitting back at trolls coming for her! On December 1, 2024, she took to her Instagram Story and shared a snap of her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. The snap showed Ocean with her mouth wide open, putting her teeth on display.

After getting a comment about her baby girl's teeth, Lala admitted that she edited them in the photos by writing, “I’m usually the type to not read/ignore comments. But we are from Utah honey… we are teeth people!"

“Ocean has a fond relationship with her wild side and enjoys not listening. She fell off her bike face first. There is trauma to the root of her two front teeth. Yes, I’m the mom who usually edits this. Go ahead and judge," she continued.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent photoshops her daughter Ocean's teeth (Instagram/@lalakent)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent reveals daughter Ocean ‘will likely have a root canal’

In her latest Instagram Story, Lala Kent best known for her appearance on the Bravo hit show 'Vanderpump Rules' provided more details about her eldest daughter Ocean's front teeth and discussed the possibility of a root canal.

The reality TV personality further added, “The root isn’t dead, but we go to the dentist every 3-6 months for check-ins. They will likely have to be pulled or she will have to have a root canal." For those unversed, a root canal is a procedure that removes infected pulp from a tooth's canals and replaces it with a filling.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent reveals daughter Ocean ‘will likely have a root canal’ (Instagram/@lalakent)

Will Lala Kent return for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12?

The answer to the above question is a big no. Lala Kent will not be returning for the upcoming Season 12 of 'Vanderpump Rules.' She recently used her Instagram page to confirm her departure from the program.

"Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck," she wrote.

Lala went on to say, "Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had. A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me. I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception."

"I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I’m unbelievably grateful for every moment. I’m unbelievably grateful for Bravo, for NBCU, for our crew, the entire cast, and most importantly all of you. We rocked this bitch until the wheels fell off," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Kent (@lalakent)

How many children does Lala Kent have?

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent is a doting mother to her two daughters: Ocean Kent Emmett and Sosa Kent. Lala shares her 3-year-old daughter Ocean with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. On the other hand, she used Intrauterine Insemination to conceive her second daughter, Sosa who was born on September 3, 2024.