'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy arrested

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has been charged

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy, whose real name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested on Tuesday night, December 10, 2024, in Burbank, California, on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence. Burbank police confirmed they responded to a call around 11:30 PM regarding an argument between James Kennedy and a woman at a residence

In a statement, authorities said, “The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest.” Kennedy was booked on the charge and released after posting $20,000 bail. The case is under review by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office, and formal charges are pending. Kennedy, known for his fiery temper and past allegations of aggression from ex-girlfriends, has often faced criticism for his behavior. Despite the arrest, the Bravo alum updated fans via Instagram on December 12, sharing plans for a DJ gig in Dallas on January 11, 2025.

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss accuses James Kennedy of violent behavior

On Tuesday, December 10, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, James' ex-fiancée, accused him of abusive behavior in an ongoing lawsuit. Filed in February 2024 against her former 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, as well as Bravo and its production companies, the lawsuit also highlighted Kennedy’s alleged violent tendencies during their relationship.

“Leviss made her first appearance on the show as the girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy, a DJ prone to violent outbursts and grappling with long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation,” the lawsuit states, as reported by People.

Kristen Doute reacts to James Kennedy’s arrest

Kristen Doute isn’t hiding from expressing her feelings about James' recent legal issues. The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum, who was in a relationship with Kennedy from 2013 to 2015, offered a blunt reaction to his domestic violence arrest on Thursday, December 12. Sharing an article about the incident on her Instagram Stories, Doute kept it short but pointed, captioning the post with a single word: “Finally.”

Ally Lewber opens up about James Kennedy

Just hours before the incident, James was spotted at the DIRECTV holiday party hosted at Kathy Hilton’s Beverly Hills home, accompanied by his girlfriend of nearly two years, Ally Lewber. Days earlier, Lewber opened up about their relationship amidst the recent cast shake-up on the Bravo series. “We’ve been the best that we’ve ever been,” she shared in an interview with the New York Post published on December 8. “I think it probably has to do with the fact that we haven’t been filming in a while.”