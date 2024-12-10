'The Valley' star Kristen Doute reveals baby's gender with fiancé Luke Broderick

‘The Valley’ star Kristen Doute has been engaged to her partner Luke Broderick since September 2024

'The Valley' star Kristen Doute is having a baby girl! On Monday, December 9, Kristen revealed that she and her fiance Luke Broderick learned the gender of their first baby via a Zoom call. "Our reveal was mostly over Zoom. More pics coming tomorrow," she wrote alongside a picture of herself holding a laptop which showed their loved ones on screen alongside her partner Luke.

During a conversation with US Weekly, Kristen revealed that she chose to skip a big gender reveal party. Instead, she enlisted the help of her close friend, 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Brittany Cartwright, to help the pair with their gender reveal. “Luke and I didn’t want to have a big reveal party, but we did want the gender to be revealed to us! Brittany is my best friend and we share an OB, so it made perfect sense to have my doctor call her with the news," Kristen told the media outlet. Brittany and 'The Valley' co-star Zack Wickham kept the secret for almost a week before sharing it with Kristen and Luke. “They had a large bag filled with pink balloons, completely hidden from us, and when we pulled the tie, the balloons came down and we saw we were having a girl,” she further added.

'The Valley' stars Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are having a baby girl (Instagram/@kristendoute)

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Tom Schwartz was also a part of Kristen Doute's Zoom gender reveal

During her latest interview, Kristen Doute also revealed that Brittany Cartwright made sure there were “pink smoke cannons” to add a special touch to the celebration. She also mentioned that several of her co-stars joined the intimate gender reveal via private Zoom. “Nia and Danny Booko [from The Valley] were there and also Tom Schwartz. We also had a ton of friends and family on a private Zoom link for the reveal," she continued.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz was also a part of Kristen Doute's zoom gender reveal (Instagram/@_twschwa)

'The Valley' star Kristen Doute felt she had a baby boy on the way

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick were convinced they were expecting a baby boy. Reflecting on her prediction, Kristen admitted, “I guessed wrong 100 percent of the time when it came to my friends’ pregnancies, and not shockingly, I wasn’t right for mine either."

At first, Luke felt that the pair was expecting a baby girl but then, he “changed his mind the day of the reveal.” Soon after, Kristen raved over her baby daddy Luke, and said, “Luke was made to be a girl dad.”

The couple has already chosen a name for their little one, though they’re still working on finishing the nursery. “I’m still playing with the nursery theme. But regardless of gender, it was always going to be neutral with pops of our chosen accent colors; cozy and a little bit boho," she continued.

'The Valley' star Kristen Doute was convinced she was having a boy (PrimeVideo)

When did Kristen Doute announce her first pregnancy?

'The Valley' stars Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick announced that they were expecting their first child together in November 2024. The couple conceived their first baby via IUI (intrauterine insemination).

Shedding light on the pair's engagement, Luke proposed to his ladylove Kristen earlier this year in September after two years together. Then, Luke popped the big question to Kristen in Hawaii.