‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Rachel Leviss reveals how abusive relationship took a toll on her mental health

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Rachel Leviss is pouring her heart out! On Wednesday, December 18, she took to Instagram and revealed that she had experienced mixed emotions the entire last week after shedding light on her abusive relationship with her former fiance James Kennedy.

"I've experienced so many emotions this past week. Feeling happy and vindicated and also so sad and broken. I don't want this to be brushed under the rug like the times before. So much of my podcast talks about my experience with coercive control and gaining the insight to overcome it," she wrote.

The Bravo star went on to say, "I am grateful to have had a voice this past year. Abuse can be heavy to talk about and re-examine. I want to leave this on a positive note. There is so much to look forward to in the year to come. I am grateful for everyone who extended grace and kind words of encouragement through the tough times and the little victories."

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Rachel Leviss opens up on staying silent about her abusive relationship

In a separate Instagram Story, Rachel Leviss talked about her decision to stay silent about her abusive relationship with James Kennedy. And now, she has gathered the courage to share her side of the story.

"Last December I was still silent, quietly weighing my options and choosing a healthier life for myself. I was hesitant to start a podcast but knew my voice mattered and I had the therapeutic insight to articulate why I made the choices I did, even if I was met with harsh criticism and people not wanting to hear what I had to say," she wrote.

The reality TV star added, "This year I showed up for myself in the most courageous way I ever have, over and over again. Because of that perseverance, I feel connected with others who have similar stories and I feel excited to see what we can accomplish in the new year."

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Rachel Leviss shares 'being in an abusive relationship is confusing'

Rachel Leviss who was previously a prominent cast member of Bravo's show 'Vanderpump Rules' also stated in her Instagram Stories how being in a toxic and abusive relationship can be confusing at times.

"I stand by what I wrote here. Being in an abusive relationship is confusing because you believe in the potential of your significant other and can't comprehend how someone who says they love you is intentionally hurting you. Bad times can be few, and far between, it's easy to minimize the abuse and want to believe the person is capable of change," she penned.

How long did Rachel Leviss and James Kennedy date?

Rachel Leviss and James Kennedy were in a romantic relationship for five years from 2016 to 2021. The former couple announced their engagement in May 2021. They broke up after nearly seven months. At the moment, James is dating Ally Lewber.