‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Rachel Leviss opens up on sickening dynamic with James Kennedy after his arrest

Rachel Leviss and her ex-fiance James Kennedy were together for more than five years

Rachel Leviss is sharing her thoughts on her ex-fiance James Kennedy's arrest! On December 13, 2023, the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum took to her Instagram page and candidly spoke about her dynamic with her former flame.

The former reality star posted a screenshot of a TMZ article on her Instagram account. The headline of the news story read, "James Kennedy DV [domestic violence] Arrest Was a Misunderstanding!!!! Gf Ally Standing By DJ."

"The amount of times I convinced myself that the abuse I endured by James Kennedy Georgiou was a 'misunderstanding' is sickening," she wrote. Rachel also added a link to her April podcast episode, titled "Bad At Love."

Why was James Kennedy arrested?

For those unversed, James Kennedy was recently arrested by the police authorities on suspicion of domestic violence. On December 10, the Burbank Police Department received a call from James' neighbor and the cops rushed to his Los Angeles house. A police spokesperson shared with People magazine that the phone call was "regarding an argument between a man and a woman."

The spokesperson added, "The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to James' arrest. James was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."

As per TMZ, James became physical with a woman. However, the cops didn't witness any injuries after reaching the location. It has been reported by the media outlet that James was released from prison on $20,000 bail.

When the news broke, it was unknown whether the woman was James' girlfriend Ally Lewber but the couple attended Kathy Hilton's holiday party that night. James and Ally have been in a relationship since January 2022.

Are James Kennedy and Ally Lewber still together?

For those of you wondering, James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber are still together following his domestic violence arrest. Some sources close to the pair have informed TMZ that Ally has decided to stand strong by her boyfriend's side during these times.

The media publication has confirmed that James and his girlfriend Ally had an argument on Tuesday after they came back home after attending Kathy Hilton's annual party. Sources have stated that a neighbor heard their chat "overreacted" and decided to call the cops. The outlet has stated that the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

Why did Rachel Leviss and James Kennedy split?

For the unversed, Rachel Leviss and James Kennedy dated each other from 2016 to 2021. The former couple got engaged in May 2021. Soon after, their romance took a turn and they called off their engagement seven months later.

While appearing on a January 2022 episode of Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast, Rachel talked about the pair's split and said, "There wasn’t one thing exactly that led to the split. James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way that he wanted to be. I found myself making excuses for him [after an argument he had with my dad]. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well.”