US weekend Box Office recap: Indian film beats 'Interstellar', earns $9.3M gross within 4 days of release

From animated film 'Moana 2' to re-release of Christopher Nolan's film, movies of different genre dominate the box office

Cinemas are having their best time as more people are stepping out to watch movies on the big screen amid the festive season. The five-day long Thanksgiving weekend had witnessed massive footfalls, with 'Moana 2' and 'Wicked' emerging as clear winners.

Though there has been relatively a sharp decline in ticket sales this week, movies are still doing well in numbers. With the re-release of 'Intersteller' and the much-awaited arrival of Indian film 'Pushpa 2', fans now have a lot of options to choose from. Here’s a glimpse at how the latest weekend's box office numbers stacked up.

'Y2K'

Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, and Jaeden Martell in 'Y2K' (A24//@nicolerivelli)

Y2K had a disastrous opening at the box office. The horror comedy starring Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell earned just $2.1 million from 2,108 theaters, making it one of the worst openings of 2024, as per Variety.

'Intersteller'

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in 'Interstellar' (Warner Bros Entertainment/@melindasuegordon)

Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' re-released by Imax on Paramount’s 10th anniversary witnessed heavy footfall. From just 165 screens, the sci-fi masterpiece earned $4.4 million. At some locations, the tickets were completely sold out.

'Pushpa 2'

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2' (Mythri Movie Makers)

Indian film 'Pushpa 2' has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the action film earned $5.5 million from 1,245 theaters. In India, the film is already declared a massive blockbuster with record breaking collection.

'Gladiator II'

Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonaghan)

Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' is struggling at the box office. The earnings fell by 60% from last weekend, bringing $12.4 million from 3,885 screens. With this, the film's domestic tally is just $132.7 million. However, the film has been doing slightly better outside the United States. It has earned a total of $235 million oversees, making a global earning of $368 million against a budget of $250 million.

'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' (Universal Pictures)

Ariana Grande starrer 'Wicked' continues to attract massive footfall in its third week. Though the ticket sales went down by 57% from last week's five-day weekend, it still managed to earn $34.85 million, thus taking the collection to $320.5 million.

'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho voice the characters in 'Moana' (Disney)

The ticket sales of 'Moana 2' witnessed a sharp decline of 63% from its record-breaking opening on Thanksgiving weekend. However, it continues to rule the box office on its second weekend, raking $52 million from 4,200 North American theaters. With this, the film has crossed the $300 million milestone at domestic box office, taking the global earning to a whopping $600 million. This week, the film is going to smash the record of its predecessor, 2016’s 'Moana' which earned $643 million worldwide.