Why Netflix film 'Uglies' characters are labeled 'ugly' and what it means

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix’s upcoming film 'Uglies' is an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s celebrated young adult sci-fi novel, bringing a futuristic world of beauty standards to life. The film, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood, a teenager on the cusp of turning 16 and eager to join her friend in the coveted 'pretty' society.

As Tally delves deeper into her world, she encounters unsettling truths that challenge her perceptions of beauty and identity. With a star-studded cast including Laverne Cox and Brianne Tju, 'Uglies' promises to explore the dark side of societal pressures and personal transformation.

Why characters are called 'Ugly' in 'Uglies'?

In Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian world, the term 'Ugly' is designated children aged 12 to 16. This classification is central to the societal structure, as children transition from the 'Pretty' world into 'Uglyville' dorms when they turn 12. In these dorms, they are subjected to a rigorous indoctrination process that emphasizes and magnifies their perceived flaws.

Through advanced technology and psychological manipulation, Uglies are shown their future idealized selves as Pretties, instilling a deep sense of inadequacy and longing.

By the age of 16, this relentless focus on their imperfections makes Uglies desperate for the 'Pretty Operation', a cosmetic surgery intended to conform them to society’s beauty standards. This term and its implications are critical to understanding the novel’s exploration of beauty, identity, and societal control.

The books that will change your perspective

Scott Westerfeld's original 'Uglies' trilogy began with the publication of 'Uglies' on February 8, 2005, followed by 'Pretties' on November 1, 2005, and 'Specials' on May 9, 2006. This series introduces readers to a world where beauty is enforced through a mandatory surgical procedure at age 16.

The trilogy follows Tally Youngblood's journey from an 'ugly' to a 'pretty' and ultimately to a 'special'. Each book builds on the last, exploring themes of conformity, resistance, and self-identity. The world Westerfeld creates is marked by a rigid societal structure that dictates every aspect of individual appearance and behavior.

The progression from ugly to pretty and then to special reveals the deeper, often disturbing truths about society’s obsession with beauty and the lengths to which it will go to maintain control.

