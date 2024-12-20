Turns out Taylor Sheridan told us how 'Yellowstone' would end years ago but we all missed it

Now that 'Yellowstone' has finally come to a fruitful conclusion, turns out we all missed out a major clue

After all the chaos, betrayal, and family drama, the 'Yellowstone' series finale surprised fans with a quiet, full-circle ending. Sure, it wasn’t perfect, long and drawn-out at times, but it wrapped up the story in a way that made sense. But, did you know that Taylor Sheridan had actually revealed this ending years ago in '1883', the prequel to 'Yellowstone'?

It turns out the seeds of the Dutton family’s final chapter were planted long before 'Yellowstone' even hit its stride. A moment from 1883’s Finale hinted at exactly how things would end, and now fans are realizing just how carefully Sheridan had mapped it all out.

How 'Yellowstone' ending was foreshadowed in 1883's Finale

A still from '1883' (Image Source: Paramount+)

In '1883', James Dutton (Tim McGraw) receives a prophecy from Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder, as he’s directed toward the land that would become the Dutton family ranch. The spotted eagle’s words were straightforward but grim, “After seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you.” Dutton’s response sealed the prophecy’s importance, “In seven generations, you can have it.” That moment resonated throughout the 'Yellowstone' finale.

Kayce and Beth (Kelly Reilly), facing an inheritance tax crisis, devised a solution that honored this promise. Instead of selling the land to developers, they returned it to its original stewards, the Native Americans. Chief Rainwater vowed to conserve it forever, and the Duttons retained a small parcel for Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica to continue ranching. In this resolution, Sheridan paid homage to the show’s thematic core, the land, its history, and the families who fought for it.

'Yellowstone' finale marks a new beginning for Beth and Rip

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hausner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The finale wasn’t just about the land, though. It also dealt with the Dutton family’s deepest wounds. Beth finally confronts Jamie, and their fight ends with Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) death. Rip (Cole Hauser) steps in to help, burying Jamie at the 'train station,' the Duttons’ secret burial ground for their enemies. With Jamie gone, Beth and Rip look ahead, buying a ranch near Dillon to start a new chapter, a move that feels like the perfect setup for a future spinoff.

While 'Yellowstone' fans were busy watching the Duttons fight tooth and nail to keep their land, Sheridan had already hinted how it would all end. By tying the finale back to '1883', he gave the story a meaningful conclusion that has come full circle and one that we won’t forget anytime soon.

However, we can't wait to see what's in store for Beth and Rip now that a spin-off for the two has been teased. Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!