Travis Kelce may have just found his post-NFL career as fans give their verdict on 'Grotesquerie' performance

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, 'Grotesquerie' stars Niecy Nash-Betts in key role
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Travis Kelce finally makes an appearance as Ed Lachlan in 'Grotesquerie' Episode 3 (Youtube/@fxnetworks)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With much fanfare and anticipation, Travis Kelce finally made his debut in the third episode of 'Grotesquerie' as Ed Lachlan, much to the delight of fans who are clamoring for more. Fans are thrilled by the news of Travis’s appearance in the horror thriller. The makers have also teased fans by hinting that Travis's character will play a significant role in the plotline.

In the third episode of the 'Grotesquerie', viewers are introduced to Travis's character Eddie, a hospital orderly, and he casually makes out with Det. Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts). But there's no denying that Eddie has an eerie aura, which has led to conjecture regarding whether he's Lois's ghost or Lois’s guardian angel.

Fans express their love for Travis Kelce's acting chops in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is missing from the first two episodes of 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)
As soon as Travis appeared in the 'Grotesquerie' Episode 3, fans were quick to share their two cents on X.

A fan said, "For someone who’s not an actor. Travis Kelce does a really good job in 'Grotesquerie'"

 

Another added, "This man can ACT!!!!"

 

A fan stated, "I'm pleasantly surprised at Travis Kelce as an actor."

 

"Travis Kelce is good at acting," a fan shared.

 

Raving about Travis's acting another fan remarked, "Travis looks very natural when acting."

 

Internet speculates Travis Kelce's character arc in 'Grotesquerie'

A still from 'Grotesquerie' (Youtube/@fxnetworks)
Fans also started to speculate about Travis's character arc being the real killer in 'Grotesquerie'

A fan shared, "Travis is doing an excellent job but I wonder if he is the killer."

 

Another added, "So I'm guessing Travis Kelce is supposed to be an angel."

 

"Don't tell me Travis is a hallucination of hers," shared another admirer.

 

A fan said, "Imagine that at the end of the last episode, Travis Kelce just turned the car around and drove Lois RIGHT back to the hospital for this episode."

 

How to stream 'Grotesquerie'?

Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)
Each new episode of 'Grotesquerie' premieres on FX and becomes available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The ad-supported Hulupackage costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. If you want to watch the show without ads, you may subscribe to the package, which costs $17.99 per month.

'Grotesquerie' trailer

 

