Top 10 Netflix shows this week: 'American Murder' drops as new chilling true-crime show is #1

Here's a look at the top 10 Netflix shows of this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This week on Netflix, 'Worst Ex Ever' has taken the top spot, pushing last week's 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' down to the third place. Be prepared for some tough stories with 'Worst Ex Ever'. Four episodes share true accounts of relationships that went wrong, including a search for a dangerous boyfriend, a romance with a fake cop that turned violent, a custody battle that got out of hand, and a divorce that ended in tragedy.

Meanwhile, 'The Accident' debuts in second place with a thrilling plot. In this gripping series, a parent's worst fear comes true. Here's a closer look at the top 10 TV shows that are currently making waves on Netflix.

10. 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'

A still from 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War' (@netflix)

Coming in at the tenth spot on the list is 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'. This gripping docu-series takes us back to the Wild West, exploring the infamous feud between Wyatt Earp and the Clanton gang. With its blend of history, drama, and action, this show brings the lawless frontier to life in an entertaining and informative way. From gunfights to showdowns, 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War' is a thrilling ride that's perfect for anyone fascinated by the legends of the American West.

9. 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches'

A still from 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' (@netflix)

Dropping down one spot from last week at number 9 is 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches'. You know that feeling when you discover a dark family secret? Well, imagine if that secret was a powerful witchy legacy! That's what happens to Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor who's about to uncover some serious magic in her family's past. 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' is like a big ol' spell that sucks you in - it's got atmosphere, drama, and witches galore! As Rowan digs deeper, she's got to face some seriously evil forces that have been haunting her family for ages. It's like a wild ride that's both spooky and emotional, and we can't get enough!

8. 'Dark Winds' Season 2

A still from 'Dark Winds' Season 2 (@netflix)

'Dark Winds' Season 2 is blowing back onto the scene climbing up the charts at number 8! This gripping series picks up where the first season left off, with Navajo detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee diving deeper into the mysteries of the reservation. As they navigate an elaborate web of crimes and conspiracies, the stakes are higher than ever. With its unique blend of Native American culture, eerie suspense, and intricate plotting, 'Dark Winds' Season 2 is a must-watch for fans of the series and newcomers alike. Get ready for a thrilling ride full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

7. 'A Discovery of Witches'

A still from 'A Discovery of Witches' (@netflix)

'A Discovery of Witches' is a cool show but has stepped one place down from last week's sixth place on the Netflix charts. It's about a woman named Diana who finds a special book that's full of secrets about magic. She meets a vampire named Matthew who's also interested in the book. Together, they go on a big adventure to learn more about the book and themselves. This show is great because it's like a big puzzle with lots of exciting pieces - romance, magic, and mystery! You'll love it if you like fantasy and adventure. It's like a special treat for your imagination!

6. 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

Dropping down to number 6 from the second spot last week is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, navigating love, friendship, and career drama. Still reeling from Gabriel's pregnancy bombshell with her friend Camille, Emily must work with him to achieve a Michelin star. Meanwhile, her friend Mindy prepares for Eurovision and Sylvie faces a past challenge that comes back to haunt her. The first half of the season is now streaming, with the final episodes arriving on September 12.

5. 'Dark Winds' Season 1

A still from 'Dark Winds' (@netflix)

Slipping down to number 5 on the Netflix charts is Dark Winds' Season 1. This show is about two detectives who try to solve a very strange and scary murder on a Native American reservation. It's like a big puzzle that keeps you guessing and wanting more. The show is also about more than just the murder - it's about the people and their stories, and that's what makes it so good.

4. 'Adam Sandler: Love You'

A still from 'Adam Sandler: Love You' (@netflix)

Adam Sandler, one of Netflix's biggest stars, is back with his second stand-up comedy special, 'Adam Sandler: Love You', debuting at the fourth spot on the charts. Since 2015, he has made many Netflix movies, like 'The Meyerowitz Stories', 'Murder Mystery', and 'Hustle'. This time, he takes the stage in a small California theater, wearing his signature hoodie and Hawaiian shirt and bringing his trusty guitar. The crowd loves him as he sings new songs and tells jokes. 'Love You' is special because it's directed by Josh Safdie, who worked with Sandler on 'Uncut Gems', and it's Safdie's first comedy show.

3. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

A still from 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' (@netflix)

Dropping down to the third spot is 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' where the shocking true crime story of Laci Peterson is revisited. In 2002, eight-month-pregnant Laci vanished from her California home. Her husband Scott claimed he was fishing at the time, but suspicion fell on him when Laci's body and their unborn son were found in San Francisco Bay.

2. 'The Accident'

'The Accident' delivers a harrowing look at how a single disaster can spiral into a complex maze of pain (@netflix)

Climbing up the ranks to the second spot is 'The Accident'. This intense series follows a small town dealing with the aftermath of a devastating explosion that kills several teenagers. As the community tries to heal and find answers, dark secrets and lies start to surface. With its complex characters, moral dilemmas, and thought-provoking themes, 'The Accident' is a show that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. It's like trying to piece together a puzzle - just when you think you know what happened, new clues emerge! If you love mystery and drama, this show is a must-watch.

1. 'Worst Ex Ever'

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' (@netflix)

Debuting at the top spot on the chart for this week is 'Worst Ex Ever'. Intimate partner violence can be sneaky and hidden. Abusers can seem loving and friendly, but secretly hurt and control their partners. No one expects to be in a harmful relationship, but it can take time to see the truth. The new true crime series 'Worst Ex Ever' shares four shocking stories of relationships that went wrong. Through real-life interviews, survivors, families, and investigators share their devastating experiences, exposing the dangers of hidden abuse.