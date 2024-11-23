Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' 4 hints at major Marvel crossover

Sony might have just let us in on a major crossover event that may take place in 'Spider-Man 4'

A recent press release from Sony Pictures Japan has sparked excitement among fans, suggesting a long-awaited crossover between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom. The announcement hints that 'Spider-Man 4', set to release in July 2026, could finally bring the two iconic characters together on screen.

Sony has been teasing a potential meeting between the two characters for years, but so far, their paths have only briefly intersected. While Marvel Studios has been cautious about integrating Venom into the MCU, this latest development indicates Sony’s determination to make the crossover a reality.

Sony's press release sarks speculation over Spider-Man-Venom crossover

A still from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel)

The Japanese press release not only announced the release dates for 'Spider-Man 4', July 24, 2026, in the United States and Summer 2026 in Japan, but also included an irresistible detail. A translated quote read, "Tom Holland, who plays Peter, has already given his stamp of approval to the story! 'This will be a real movie that fans can respect!' Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the 'Venom' series, ready to take part?"

This carefully worded question immediately set off a wave of speculation. Could Sony finally be delivering on fans' long-held hopes for a Spider-Man-Venom team-up?

Tom Hardy drops hints at Venom's future in the MCU

A still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (@sony)

Adding fuel to the fire, the press release also highlighted Tom Hardy’s past comments about Venom’s journey and his desire to work with Tom Holland. Hardy previously stated, "In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage. Venom's story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do." The actor also shared his admiration for Holland saying, "Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man. I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I'd be happy to participate." These remarks suggest that Hardy is open to reprising his role as Eddie Brock in what could be a groundbreaking collaboration.

Sony has been laying the groundwork for a Spider-Man and Venom crossover for years, with teases in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Now, as the Multiverse Saga approaches its conclusion, the timing seems perfect for the two characters to finally meet. We can't wait to find out more about this ultimate crossover, but if history is any indication, Sony may have let another massive secret slip.