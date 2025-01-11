Tom Cruise will always regret turning down one role for 'Vanilla Sky' that could have won him an Oscar

Tom Cruise nearly landed a career-defining role in one particular film, but prior commitments led to a missed opportunity that probably still haunts him.

Hollywood's finest Tom Cruise has spent decades delivering thrilling blockbusters. From flying fighter jets to risking his life with death-defying stunts, he has become the face of action-packed entertainment. During his incredible career, however, there was also a missed opportunity that even he might look back on with a twinge of regret— playing the lead in A Beautiful Mind.

Cruise’s career can feel like two different stories. In his early days, he took on intricate, dramatic roles, for instance, playing a young lawyer in A Few Good Men or the vampire Lestat in Interview with the Vampire. But as the years rolled on, he became known as the guy who always delivered jaw-dropping action. His performances as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series or Maverick in Top Gun are legendary, but they have also in a way overshadowed his ability to completely transform into different characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

One of those quieter, more dramatic roles that got away was A Beautiful Mind. The film, which tells the story of mathematician John Nash, who struggles with schizophrenia, was a massive success. It swept up four Oscars, including Best Picture, and gave Russell Crowe one of the most celebrated performances of his career. Cruise was reportedly interested in the role, but the timing didn’t work out because he was already committed to filming Vanilla Sky, as reported by Looper.

Tom Cruise attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang)

While Vanilla Sky has its fans and gave Cruise the chance to explore some deeper emotions, it didn’t have the same critical impact as A Beautiful Mind. Imagine Cruise playing Nash, a man piecing together the puzzle of his fractured reality; seeing him slowly start to piece together that his present reality isn’t totally real. It could have been a nice change for fans who had become used to seeing him pull off daring stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise.

It’s easy to see why missing out on the role might sting a little. As per Far Out, back then, Cruise was coming off projects like Eyes Wide Shut and Magnolia, where his dramatic range was undeniable. Taking on Nash’s character could have been a perfect continuation of that phase in his career. But if there’s one thing about Cruise, it’s that he doesn’t dwell on setbacks. Even without A Beautiful Mind, he’s shown time and time again that he’s willing to take risks. His turn as a ruthless hitman in Collateral and his comedic, almost unrecognizable role in Tropic Thunder proved that he could step outside his comfort zone and deliver something fresh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Cruise has consistently— whether he’s clinging to an airplane, scaling skyscrapers, or diving into high-concept sci-fi like Edge of Tomorrow— built a career taking risks. Though A Beautiful Mind might leave a lingering 'what if,' his legacy as one of the greatest and most versatile actors of his generation is secure, with a career that continues to evolve and inspire.