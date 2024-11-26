Tina crosses the line again as 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle McAloon reveals plans to grow family

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Tina and Janelle McAloon's dramatic relationship continues to stir drama

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle McAloon has been planning to welcome a fifth child with her husband, Josh McAloon. However, her mother-in-law, Tina, was not on board with the idea of having another child. Janelle was left feeling offended by Tina's disapproval, which quickly escalated into an explosive confrontation

Tina attempted to explain her position, but as Janelle stood up to leave, Tina placed a hand on her arm and said, "No, no, stay." However, Janelle lost her balance and stumbled backward. Fed up, she slammed her mother-in-law for pushing her. Janelle called Tina a b**h before accusing her of pushing. Tina has been an overbearing mother, often overstepping boundaries in the lives of her son, Josh, and daughter-in-law, Janelle. Janelle has dealt with Tina's constant meddling for too long. She's finally ready to make her own choices. However, Tina went too far this time. She should have just kept things to talking instead of getting physical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Did Janelle and Josh McAloon welcome their fifth child?

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' couple Janelle McAloon and Josh McAloon are eagerly expecting their fifth child, a boy, and will soon welcome him into their family. The couple have been excited about growing their family. Janelle is often sharing fun updates about her pregnancy and cravings on social media. She has recently flaunted her baby bump and danced with Josh.

She wrote in the video, "We're 22 weeks pregnant," adding in the caption, "Can’t wait to meet our boy 💙." However, the previous episode revealed Janelle announcing her pregnancy. She shared in the confessional, "Tina can say all she wants about us having a fifth kid or not. But, joke's on her because I’m pregnant. Surprise, b***h!"

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' stars Janelle and Josh McAloon to soon welcome their fifth child (Instagram/@janellemcaloon)

Where is 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Tina McAloon currently living now?

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Tina McAloon has seemingly moved into Janelle and Josh McAloon's garage despite the family drama. Although Janelle relocated to Florida to escape her mother-in-law, Tina followed her and settled into their new house. Josh converted the garage of their new home into a mother-in-law suite for Tina without consulting Janelle, leaving her upset and furious.

After Janelle's disapproval, Tina announced, "You're just not getting it. He told me to make myself at home, make myself comfortable, tell him what I need." However, things have been got back to normal since then. Janelle was spotted enjoying an evening with Tina and filmed an Instagram reels.

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Josh McAloon offered a place to his mother Tina in his Florida home without consulting Janelle (TLC)

Should 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle ditch Josh McAloon?

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle and Josh McAloon have been together for more than a decade and their relationship seemed to be straight out of a fairy tale. However, the couple's life would be a lot easier and drama-free if Josh's mother Tina McAloon had decided to mind her own business and support her daughter-in-law.

Despite Tina's actions straining their marriage, Janelle and Josh have managed to find a way to stay happily together. Janelle has been truly in love with Josh and should continue her relationship. Additionally, Janelle has recently shared an update on her romance and wrote, "When you're happy in your life and marriage and then agree to be on a controversial reality show."

'I Love a Mama’s Boy' star Janelle and Josh McAloon have been together for more than a decade (TLC)

Catch thrilling drama in 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 finale on Monday, November 25 at 9 pm ET on TLC.